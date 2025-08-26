Governor Otu Approves Employment of 4,000 LG Workers in Cross River to Revive Grassroots Governance

Naija247news reports that the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has approved the recruitment of 4,000 workers into the state’s local government system, a move aimed at revitalizing grassroots administration and addressing long-standing manpower deficits in the third tier of government.

Naija247news gathered that this large-scale employment is the first major recruitment drive into the local government system in Cross River in more than seven years. The newly engaged personnel are expected to fill critical vacancies across the 18 local government areas, contributing to improved service delivery and administrative effectiveness.

Naija247news understands that the recruitment process was supervised by the Local Government Service Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government Affairs. Officials noted that the process adhered to a transparent merit-based system, targeting qualified candidates from various communities to promote inclusivity and equity across the state.

According to Naija247news, Governor Otu reiterated his administration’s commitment to reforming local government operations and empowering the workforce to enhance productivity. He stressed that revitalizing grassroots institutions is key to achieving his “People First” agenda, which focuses on poverty alleviation, rural development, and community empowerment.

Naija247news reports that stakeholders have welcomed the development, describing it as a bold step towards tackling youth unemployment in the state. Traditional rulers, civil society groups, and union leaders have also expressed optimism that the new workforce will inject fresh energy and accountability into the councils.

Naija247news gathered that this decision comes at a time when many states are grappling with bloated wage bills and hiring freezes. Cross River’s move has, therefore, attracted attention nationally as a model of progressive local governance, especially as it aligns with the governor’s broader civil service reform agenda.

Additionally, the state government has promised to provide the newly employed workers with training and orientation to help them integrate into the civil service system effectively and meet performance expectations.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.