📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Gombe State Expands Governance with 13 New LCDAs

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a bid to address structural imbalances and bring governance closer to the people, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has signed into law a bill establishing 13 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state. This development brings the total number of grassroots administrative units in Gombe to 24, complementing the existing 11 local government areas.

New LCDAs and Their Headquarters

The newly created LCDAs are designed to ensure equitable service delivery across the state. The 13 new LCDAs are:

– Akko North (Amada)

– Akko West (Pindiga)

– Balanga South (Bambam)

– Billiri West (Taal)

– Dukku North (Malala)

– Funakaye South (Tongo)

– Gombe South (Bolari)

– Kaltungo East (Wange)

– Kwami West (Bojude)

– Nafada South (Birin-Fulani)

– Pero-Chonge (Filiya)

– Yamaltu East (Dadinkowa)

– Yamaltu West (Zambuk)

Prioritizing Key Sectors

Governor Yahaya has directed all local governments and LCDAs to prioritize four critical sectors: security, basic education, primary healthcare, and agriculture. This focus is expected to improve the lives of residents and drive development in the state.

Smooth Transition

To ensure a seamless transition, a Transition Technical Committee, led by the Deputy Governor, has been constituted to oversee the process. Interim Management Committees will manage the LCDAs until full operational structures and future elections are in place.

A Step Towards Inclusive Development

The creation of these new LCDAs is a significant step towards inclusive development in Gombe State. By bringing governance closer to the people, the state government aims to address the unique needs and challenges of each community, fostering growth and prosperity. The new LCDAs will also provide opportunities for local leaders to emerge and contribute to the development of their areas.

Challenges Ahead

While the creation of new LCDAs is a welcome development, there are challenges ahead. The state government will need to ensure that the new LCDAs are adequately funded and staffed to deliver on their mandate. Additionally, the government will need to address potential teething problems, such as infrastructure development and capacity building for local officials.

The creation of 13 new LCDAs in Gombe State is a significant step towards expanding governance and service delivery to the grassroots level. With a focus on key sectors and a smooth transition process, the state is poised to experience improved development and enhanced quality of life for its residents. As the new LCDAs take shape, it is expected that they will bring governance closer to the people, fostering growth and prosperity in the state.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
APC Lauds INEC Over Peaceful Zamfara By-Election
Next article
Zoning Backfires: Abba Moro Reveals Why PDP Nominated Atiku in 2023
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zoning Backfires: Abba Moro Reveals Why PDP Nominated Atiku in 2023

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) decision to nominate Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in 2023, despite him being a northerner, has been revealed to be a deliberate choice that...

APC Lauds INEC Over Peaceful Zamfara By-Election

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful and credible by-election in the Kaura Namoda South state assembly constituency in Zamfara...

PDP’s zoning decision may inadvertently boost Tinubu’s re-election bid, says Olawepo-Hashim

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has sparked controversy by suggesting that the party's decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South for...

PDP Govs Defend Zamfara Meeting, Hit Back at ADC Over Insecurity Remarks

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has come out in defense of their recent meeting in Zamfara State, dismissing criticisms from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the timing...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Zoning Backfires: Abba Moro Reveals Why PDP Nominated Atiku in 2023

Politics & Governance 0
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) decision to nominate Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in 2023, despite him being a northerner, has been revealed to be a deliberate choice that...

APC Lauds INEC Over Peaceful Zamfara By-Election

Politics & Governance 0
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful and credible by-election in the Kaura Namoda South state assembly constituency in Zamfara...

PDP’s zoning decision may inadvertently boost Tinubu’s re-election bid, says Olawepo-Hashim

Politics & Governance 0
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has sparked controversy by suggesting that the party's decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South for...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp