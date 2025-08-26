Gombe State Expands Governance with 13 New LCDAs

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a bid to address structural imbalances and bring governance closer to the people, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has signed into law a bill establishing 13 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state. This development brings the total number of grassroots administrative units in Gombe to 24, complementing the existing 11 local government areas.

New LCDAs and Their Headquarters

The newly created LCDAs are designed to ensure equitable service delivery across the state. The 13 new LCDAs are:

– Akko North (Amada)

– Akko West (Pindiga)

– Balanga South (Bambam)

– Billiri West (Taal)

– Dukku North (Malala)

– Funakaye South (Tongo)

– Gombe South (Bolari)

– Kaltungo East (Wange)

– Kwami West (Bojude)

– Nafada South (Birin-Fulani)

– Pero-Chonge (Filiya)

– Yamaltu East (Dadinkowa)

– Yamaltu West (Zambuk)

Prioritizing Key Sectors

Governor Yahaya has directed all local governments and LCDAs to prioritize four critical sectors: security, basic education, primary healthcare, and agriculture. This focus is expected to improve the lives of residents and drive development in the state.

Smooth Transition

To ensure a seamless transition, a Transition Technical Committee, led by the Deputy Governor, has been constituted to oversee the process. Interim Management Committees will manage the LCDAs until full operational structures and future elections are in place.

A Step Towards Inclusive Development

The creation of these new LCDAs is a significant step towards inclusive development in Gombe State. By bringing governance closer to the people, the state government aims to address the unique needs and challenges of each community, fostering growth and prosperity. The new LCDAs will also provide opportunities for local leaders to emerge and contribute to the development of their areas.

Challenges Ahead

While the creation of new LCDAs is a welcome development, there are challenges ahead. The state government will need to ensure that the new LCDAs are adequately funded and staffed to deliver on their mandate. Additionally, the government will need to address potential teething problems, such as infrastructure development and capacity building for local officials.

The creation of 13 new LCDAs in Gombe State is a significant step towards expanding governance and service delivery to the grassroots level. With a focus on key sectors and a smooth transition process, the state is poised to experience improved development and enhanced quality of life for its residents. As the new LCDAs take shape, it is expected that they will bring governance closer to the people, fostering growth and prosperity in the state.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.