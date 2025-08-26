FG Targets Integration of 50% of Nomadic Children into Formal Education by 2027

In a bold move to combat educational exclusion and enhance national development, the Federal Government of Nigeria has set an ambitious target to integrate at least 50% of nomadic children into the formal education system by the year 2027. Naija247news gathered that this policy directive was unveiled as part of a comprehensive plan to improve access to quality education among marginalized communities, particularly nomadic populations.

According to Naija247news, the announcement was made during a recent high-level stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja, convened by the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education. The initiative is part of the broader Education for All (EFA) policy framework designed to ensure that no Nigerian child is left behind, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic background.

Naija247news understands that the programme will be executed through a combination of mobile schools, technology-driven learning, and curriculum redesign tailored to fit the lifestyle of pastoralist communities. The FG also aims to deploy trained volunteer teachers and community facilitators to bridge the literacy gap.

Naija247news reports that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria has over 10 million nomadic children, many of whom have never had access to basic education. With security challenges and the migratory nature of nomadic life, previous efforts to reach this demographic have met limited success.

However, Naija247news gathered that the renewed strategy will receive significant funding from both local and international development partners, with UNICEF and UNESCO expressing support for the programme’s design and scalability. The Federal Government has also pledged to involve traditional institutions and community leaders to ensure sustained engagement and trust.

According to Naija247news, the Minister of Education emphasized that integrating nomadic children into formal education is critical for social inclusion, national unity, and the fight against poverty and insecurity. The government believes that equipping these children with literacy and life skills will reduce vulnerability to extremist ideologies and boost Nigeria’s human capital development index.

Naija247news reports that pilot programmes have already commenced in parts of the North-East and North-Central regions, where mobile learning centres are currently being tested. The outcomes of these pilots will inform the nationwide rollout expected to begin in mid-2026.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.