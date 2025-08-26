Ebonyi Oil Investor Debunks Rumours, Claims Ownership of Multimillion-Naira F&T Freeman Petroleum Station in Abakaliki

Abakaliki, Nigeria | August 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – The controversy over the ownership of the newly commissioned F&T Freeman Petroleum mega station along the Abakaliki–Enugu Federal Highway was put to rest on Monday, after Mr. Sunday Nwambam, Chief Executive Officer of Global Oil and Gas Ltd, declared that the multi-million-naira investment belongs to him and not to Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State as widely speculated.

For weeks, political insinuations and social media chatter had linked the gigantic facility to the Ebonyi State governor, prompting questions about transparency in state leadership. But Nwambam, an Ebonyi indigene and seasoned oil marketer, categorically dismissed the claims, stressing that the project was privately funded and solely managed by his company.

“I Own It, Not the Governor”

Speaking during the inauguration of the facility, Nwambam said:

“From commencement to completion of this project, neither the governor nor the Ebonyi State Government had any involvement. I have been in the oil and gas business for over 17 years and operate several petrol stations across Nigeria. All funds invested in this Abakaliki project came from Global Oil and Gas outlets nationwide.”

He questioned why his personal investment was being politically linked to the governor, insisting that he has both the track record and financial capacity to execute such ventures.

“Business is about capacity. Anyone with capacity can establish three of such projects at once. This particular station was completed in less than a year and has already created over 100 jobs for Ebonyi citizens,” Nwambam explained.

Paying Taxes, Creating Jobs

On taxation, the oil mogul said he was not discouraged by the financial obligations attached to such a massive investment.

“Whoever makes money should pay tax. I must pay tax to the State Government because I chose to invest here, given Ebonyi’s peaceful and secure business environment,” he said.

He praised the Nwifuru-led government for sustaining investment-friendly policies and disclosed plans to commence another multi-billion-naira factory project in Ebonyi State, aimed at further boosting industrialization and employment.

Political Leaders Reassure Investors

In his goodwill message, Chief Moses Odunwa, Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, hailed Nwambam’s investment as a major boost to the state’s economy.

“This project has projected Ebonyi positively, and we assure investors of supportive legislation and an enabling environment to help their businesses thrive,” Odunwa said.

Also speaking, the event chairman and renowned entrepreneur, Chief Christian Asaga-Nwali, lauded Nwambam’s courage in executing such a monumental project despite public misconceptions.

“This is one of many Global Oil and Gas investments across the country. It takes vision and courage to establish such infrastructure in any state, and this deserves commendation,” Asaga-Nwali noted.

Governor’s Office Reacts

Reacting to the ownership controversy, Dr. Monday Uzor, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Nwifuru, told NAN that the governor had nothing to add after Nwambam’s public clarification.

A Boost for Ebonyi’s Investment Drive

Analysts say the project underscores Ebonyi’s emerging profile as an investment-friendly state in the South-East, with the potential to attract more private capital into its economy. For residents, the petrol station is not just a business hub but also a source of employment and local development.

