📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery, the largest on the African continent.

The agreement, announced during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 2025) in Yokohama, will see Mitsui Chemicals transfer technology for resins and fertilizers to the new joint venture. The partnership allows Dangote to expand into the petrochemical sector while Mitsui draws on its experience from a resin and PET production joint venture with Siam Cement Group in Thailand.

“We will jointly explore concrete possibilities to contribute to strengthening the living foundations and developing regional industries in African countries, including Nigeria,” Mitsui Chemicals said in a statement.

Dangote’s refining and petrochemical complex, formally inaugurated in January 2024, began operations at its 900,000 mt/year polypropylene plant in March 2025, aiming to displace roughly 250,000 mt/year of Nigerian imports. In May, Dangote also signed an exclusive global distribution deal with Vinmar to market its products beyond Africa.

The company currently produces 77 grades of polymer from its facilities and has ambitious plans for growth. Former Shell executive David Bird was recently appointed CEO of Dangote Refining, with the company securing a $4 billion loan led by the African Export-Import Bank to support expansion. Future plans include increasing oil refining capacity by about 8% and establishing satellite storage hubs in countries such as Namibia.

Consulting firm AAIC Holdings facilitated broader Japanese corporate participation in the African petrochemical market, underscoring the growing interest of global investors in Africa’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025
Next article
Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

SEC Stresses Accountability, Transparency as Pillars for Investor Confidence in Nigeria’s Capital Market

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. Dr. Emomotimi Agama, SEC’s Director-General, said that...

Nigeria, Japan Mining Pact: Strategic Minerals on Japan’s Radar

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — The new partnership between Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Development ministry and Japan’s JOGMEC is not just about broad cooperation — it is about specific minerals critical to Japan’s high-tech and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs 0
Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Democracy 0
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

SEC Stresses Accountability, Transparency as Pillars for Investor Confidence in Nigeria’s Capital Market

NGX 0
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. Dr. Emomotimi Agama, SEC’s Director-General, said that...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp