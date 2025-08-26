“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery, the largest on the African continent.

The agreement, announced during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 2025) in Yokohama, will see Mitsui Chemicals transfer technology for resins and fertilizers to the new joint venture. The partnership allows Dangote to expand into the petrochemical sector while Mitsui draws on its experience from a resin and PET production joint venture with Siam Cement Group in Thailand.

“We will jointly explore concrete possibilities to contribute to strengthening the living foundations and developing regional industries in African countries, including Nigeria,” Mitsui Chemicals said in a statement.

Dangote’s refining and petrochemical complex, formally inaugurated in January 2024, began operations at its 900,000 mt/year polypropylene plant in March 2025, aiming to displace roughly 250,000 mt/year of Nigerian imports. In May, Dangote also signed an exclusive global distribution deal with Vinmar to market its products beyond Africa.

The company currently produces 77 grades of polymer from its facilities and has ambitious plans for growth. Former Shell executive David Bird was recently appointed CEO of Dangote Refining, with the company securing a $4 billion loan led by the African Export-Import Bank to support expansion. Future plans include increasing oil refining capacity by about 8% and establishing satellite storage hubs in countries such as Namibia.

Consulting firm AAIC Holdings facilitated broader Japanese corporate participation in the African petrochemical market, underscoring the growing interest of global investors in Africa’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.