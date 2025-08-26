Coronation Infrastructure Fund Lists ₦8.79bn on NGX, Pioneers New Era for Infrastructure Investing in Nigeria

Lagos, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — Coronation Asset Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Coronation Group, has officially listed its flagship Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) on the main board of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), signaling a landmark step in Nigeria’s alternative investment market.

The listing, valued at ₦8.79 billion and comprising 87.9 million units at ₦100 per unit, positions CIF as a category-defining infrastructure fund designed to democratize access to infrastructure-led growth opportunities in Nigeria.

Leadership Speaks: Transforming Capital into Nation-Building

Announcing the development, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, described the listing as a milestone in Nigeria’s capital market innovation.

“For investors seeking long-term exposure to infrastructure-led growth, CIF offers a compelling and professionally managed platform,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

He emphasized that the fund is not merely an investment vehicle but a catalytic solution to Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, channeling capital into key sectors such as transportation, energy, housing, and utilities.

“The Coronation Infrastructure Fund is rooted in deep market insight, backed by strong governance, and built to generate wealth sustainably. More importantly, it plays a catalytic role in directing long-term capital into the sectors that matter most,” he added.

Performance Track Record: From Series I Success to NGX Milestone

CIF had already made headlines in 2024, when it achieved the largest capital raise in a Series I issuance for an infrastructure fund in Nigeria, setting the pace for institutional investor appetite in infrastructure-backed assets.

Mayowa Ikotun, Head of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund, noted that CIF had distributed ₦1.7 billion in dividends within its maiden year, earning the recognition of being Nigeria’s Best Performing Maiden Infrastructure Fund.

“CIF’s listing marks a turning point. It’s the moment infrastructure investing becomes democratised through our product offering,” Ikotun explained.

He stressed that the fund combines capital preservation, semi-annual income, and impact investing, giving investors exposure to nation-building assets while maintaining professional fund management standards.

Strategic Implications: Bridging Purpose and Performance

The NGX listing places CIF in the spotlight as a transformational product that bridges the gap between capital and country, enabling domestic and foreign investors to directly participate in Nigeria’s infrastructure revolution.

With its Series II issuance already in view, Coronation Asset Management is positioning CIF as a vehicle for both wealth creation and structural economic transformation.

“By bringing infrastructure closer to investors through deliberate product innovation, Coronation is not just reshaping what wealth creation means in Africa, we are building a continuum of opportunity,” Ikotun added.

Industry Context: Why This Matters

Nigeria faces an estimated $100 billion annual infrastructure financing gap, according to multilateral institutions. Traditional government funding has proven insufficient, making capital market-backed infrastructure funds a crucial channel for financing.

With CIF’s NGX listing, analysts see a potential blueprint for scaling private capital into Nigeria’s most pressing needs — from roads and power grids to housing and industrial zones.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.