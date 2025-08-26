Casualties Feared as Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails Near Jere

Panic gripped passengers and nearby residents on Sunday evening as a passenger train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed near Jere, a town along the corridor in Kaduna State. The incident, which occurred at around 6:30 PM, has sparked fresh concerns over the safety and reliability of Nigeria’s rail infrastructure.

Naija247news gathered that several coaches of the northbound train skidded off the tracks, leaving dozens of passengers stranded and emergency responders scrambling to reach the scene. Eyewitnesses described a loud crash followed by chaos as the train came to an abrupt halt in a remote area, surrounded by dense vegetation.

Naija247news understands that although official figures are yet to be confirmed, there are fears that casualties may have occurred. Some passengers reportedly sustained injuries ranging from minor cuts to serious fractures, while others were treated for shock. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has not issued an official statement on the cause of the derailment at the time of filing this report.

According to Naija247news, this latest incident comes amid renewed efforts by the federal government to promote rail transport as a safer and more affordable alternative for intercity travel. The Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, commissioned in 2016, is one of the busiest in the country and has been previously targeted by bandits in past attacks.

Naija247news reports that security agencies and emergency responders, including personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have been deployed to the area to secure the site and assist victims. Some passengers were evacuated using private vehicles and motorcycles due to the inaccessibility of the terrain.

Naija247news gathered that train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna line have been temporarily suspended pending investigations into the cause of the accident. Preliminary assessments suggest that a fault in the rail tracks or mechanical failure may be responsible, although sabotage has not been ruled out.

Meanwhile, several commuters have taken to social media to express frustration and demand accountability from railway authorities. Many called for improved safety protocols and regular maintenance of Nigeria’s aging rail infrastructure.

Naija247news understands that the NRC is expected to launch a full investigation in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and other regulatory bodies in the coming days.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.