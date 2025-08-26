📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

APC Lauds INEC Over Peaceful Zamfara By-Election

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful and credible by-election in the Kaura Namoda South state assembly constituency in Zamfara State. The APC’s praise comes after INEC declared the APC’s candidate, Kamilu Sa’idu, winner of the rerun election.

A Peaceful and Credible Process

The by-election, which was initially declared inconclusive due to the cancellation of results in some polling units, was widely regarded as peaceful and credible. The APC’s spokesperson in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris, appreciated INEC and security agencies for their resilience in ensuring a free and fair election. According to Idris, the APC is satisfied with the electoral process, which was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022.

The Election Outcome

The APC’s Kamilu Sa’idu emerged winner of the rerun election, after INEC declared him winner. Initially, the APC scored 7,001 votes, while the PDP polled 5,339 votes, leaving a margin of 1,662 votes, which is less than the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in the affected units. The results were cancelled in five polling units across Sakajiki and Kambarawa wards, with 3,265 PVCs collected.

Implications for Future Elections

The successful conduct of the by-election has significant implications for future elections in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large. It demonstrates INEC’s capacity to organize credible polls, even in challenging environments. The APC’s victory also underscores the party’s strength in the state, and it will likely boost its confidence ahead of future elections.

A Boost for APC’s Morale

The APC’s victory in the by-election is a welcome development for the party, and it will likely boost its morale ahead of future elections. The party’s victory margin, although narrow, demonstrates its ability to win elections in the state. The APC will likely build on this momentum, consolidating its gains and working towards future electoral successes.

The APC’s commendation of INEC over the peaceful and credible by-election in Zamfara State is a testament to the commission’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections. As the country approaches future elections, it is essential that INEC continues to build on this momentum, ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, credible, and peaceful. The APC’s victory in the by-election is a welcome development for the party, and it will likely boost its morale ahead of future elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

PDP’s zoning decision may inadvertently boost Tinubu’s re-election bid, says Olawepo-Hashim
Gombe State Expands Governance with 13 New LCDAs
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

