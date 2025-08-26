APC Lauds INEC Over Peaceful Zamfara By-Election

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful and credible by-election in the Kaura Namoda South state assembly constituency in Zamfara State. The APC’s praise comes after INEC declared the APC’s candidate, Kamilu Sa’idu, winner of the rerun election.

A Peaceful and Credible Process

The by-election, which was initially declared inconclusive due to the cancellation of results in some polling units, was widely regarded as peaceful and credible. The APC’s spokesperson in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris, appreciated INEC and security agencies for their resilience in ensuring a free and fair election. According to Idris, the APC is satisfied with the electoral process, which was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022.

The Election Outcome

The APC’s Kamilu Sa’idu emerged winner of the rerun election, after INEC declared him winner. Initially, the APC scored 7,001 votes, while the PDP polled 5,339 votes, leaving a margin of 1,662 votes, which is less than the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in the affected units. The results were cancelled in five polling units across Sakajiki and Kambarawa wards, with 3,265 PVCs collected.

Implications for Future Elections

The successful conduct of the by-election has significant implications for future elections in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large. It demonstrates INEC’s capacity to organize credible polls, even in challenging environments. The APC’s victory also underscores the party’s strength in the state, and it will likely boost its confidence ahead of future elections.

A Boost for APC’s Morale

The APC’s victory in the by-election is a welcome development for the party, and it will likely boost its morale ahead of future elections. The party’s victory margin, although narrow, demonstrates its ability to win elections in the state. The APC will likely build on this momentum, consolidating its gains and working towards future electoral successes.

The APC’s commendation of INEC over the peaceful and credible by-election in Zamfara State is a testament to the commission’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections. As the country approaches future elections, it is essential that INEC continues to build on this momentum, ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, credible, and peaceful. The APC’s victory in the by-election is a welcome development for the party, and it will likely boost its morale ahead of future elections.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.