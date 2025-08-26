📰 Naija247News Headlines
Business & Economy

Air Peace to Launch Direct Lagos-Brazil Flights in November – Onyema

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a major move to deepen Nigeria’s international aviation presence, Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, has announced that the airline will commence direct flights from Lagos to Brazil by November 2025. This development is expected to open a new chapter in Nigeria’s bilateral relations with South America while expanding trade, tourism, and connectivity.

Naija247news reports that Onyema made the disclosure during a press briefing in Lagos over the weekend, where he highlighted the airline’s continued strategic expansion into underserved long-haul routes. According to Naija247news, Onyema emphasized that Air Peace is on a mission to position Nigeria as a key aviation hub in Africa.

Naija247news gathered that the Lagos-Brazil service will be a non-stop flight, significantly reducing travel time and providing Nigerian travelers with an alternative to traditional multi-stop routes through Europe or the Middle East. The service will reportedly operate with the airline’s fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft, renowned for their long-range capability and passenger comfort.

Naija247news understands that the new route is part of Air Peace’s broader international growth strategy, which has already seen the airline operating direct flights to destinations like Jeddah, Dubai, Mumbai, and Johannesburg. Onyema reiterated the airline’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global air links while promoting national pride and job creation.

“We’re launching the Lagos-Brazil route in response to increasing demand and to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and Brazil,” Onyema was quoted as saying. “This move will not only boost trade and tourism but also place Nigerian aviation on the global map.”

Naija247news reports that Brazil hosts a significant African diaspora population and has growing trade ties with Nigeria, particularly in sectors like agriculture, petroleum, and cultural exchange. The direct air link is projected to enhance these ties by easing the movement of people and goods between the two countries.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, noting that such a route is long overdue and will foster more bilateral collaboration. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is reportedly in talks with Brazilian authorities to finalize the necessary operational and regulatory frameworks before the official launch.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Plateau Govt Slams APC Over Old Video of Tinubu’s Brazil Visit
Casualties Feared as Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails Near Jere
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

