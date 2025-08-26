Afriland Properties Declares ₦178.6m Interim Dividend as Karmo Estate in Abuja Redefines Modern Living

Lagos, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — Afriland Properties Plc has rewarded its shareholders with an interim dividend of 13 kobo per share, translating to ₦178.6 million, for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.

The payout underscores the company’s commitment to balancing strong financial performance with sustainable real estate development across Nigeria.

Board Endorsement

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman of Afriland Properties Plc, said the interim dividend reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

“The interim dividend underscores our board’s confidence in Afriland’s strategy and financial resilience,” Nnorom stated.

Management’s Vision

In his remarks, Mr. Azubike Emodi, Managing Director of Afriland Properties Plc, noted that the dividend highlights Afriland’s consistency in transforming operational results into shareholder value.

“This payout demonstrates the effectiveness of our business model and our commitment to consistently turning performance into real value for our shareholders,” he said.

He added that the dividend goes beyond financial metrics, pointing to landmark projects like Afriland Estate, Karmo in Abuja, which is positioning itself as a benchmark for sustainable urban living in Nigeria’s capital city.

Afriland Estate, Karmo: Abuja’s New Residential Hub

The Karmo estate development is being marketed as one of Abuja’s most desirable addresses. Strategically located near Jabi and the Central Business District (CBD), the project combines modern homes, green landscapes, secure living, and inclusive community design.

“Projects like this show how we translate vision into developments that not only yield returns for investors but also enrich everyday life for the families and communities we serve,” Emodi explained.

Company Profile

Afriland Properties Plc is a property management, investment, and development company offering end-to-end services across the real estate value chain. Its portfolio spans residential estates, commercial developments, and facility management, positioning it as a key player in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

With projects such as Afriland Estate, Karmo, the company is signaling a focus on sustainable housing solutions that address both investor needs and urban planning challenges in Nigeria.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.