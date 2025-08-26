📰 Naija247News Headlines
Afriland Properties Declares ₦178.6m Interim Dividend as Karmo Estate in Abuja Redefines Modern Living

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — Afriland Properties Plc has rewarded its shareholders with an interim dividend of 13 kobo per share, translating to ₦178.6 million, for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.

The payout underscores the company’s commitment to balancing strong financial performance with sustainable real estate development across Nigeria.

Board Endorsement
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman of Afriland Properties Plc, said the interim dividend reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

“The interim dividend underscores our board’s confidence in Afriland’s strategy and financial resilience,” Nnorom stated.

Management’s Vision
In his remarks, Mr. Azubike Emodi, Managing Director of Afriland Properties Plc, noted that the dividend highlights Afriland’s consistency in transforming operational results into shareholder value.

“This payout demonstrates the effectiveness of our business model and our commitment to consistently turning performance into real value for our shareholders,” he said.

He added that the dividend goes beyond financial metrics, pointing to landmark projects like Afriland Estate, Karmo in Abuja, which is positioning itself as a benchmark for sustainable urban living in Nigeria’s capital city.

Afriland Estate, Karmo: Abuja’s New Residential Hub
The Karmo estate development is being marketed as one of Abuja’s most desirable addresses. Strategically located near Jabi and the Central Business District (CBD), the project combines modern homes, green landscapes, secure living, and inclusive community design.

“Projects like this show how we translate vision into developments that not only yield returns for investors but also enrich everyday life for the families and communities we serve,” Emodi explained.

Company Profile
Afriland Properties Plc is a property management, investment, and development company offering end-to-end services across the real estate value chain. Its portfolio spans residential estates, commercial developments, and facility management, positioning it as a key player in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

With projects such as Afriland Estate, Karmo, the company is signaling a focus on sustainable housing solutions that address both investor needs and urban planning challenges in Nigeria.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

