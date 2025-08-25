📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

U.S. Exit from UNESCO: A Strategic Blunder That Hands Influence to China and Weakens Global Cooperation

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Anne Campbell and Emily Markovich Morris | August 15, 2025 | Naija247news International Desk

The United States’ decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the third time has sparked global concern, raising critical questions about the future of international cooperation in education, culture, and science.

Announced on July 22, Washington declared that “continued involvement in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States.” The move, which becomes effective December 31, 2026, has been described as both “regrettable” and “anticipated” by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who warned that U.S. withdrawal will hit not only the organization’s budget—where the U.S. contributes about 8 percent—but also the wider network of American partners and researchers who depend on UNESCO for data, policy dialogue, and multilateral collaboration.

For Africa and the developing world, the U.S. pullout is more than a bureaucratic adjustment. It opens the door for rival powers, particularly China, to expand their influence over global educational standards, digital governance—including generative AI—and the preservation of cultural heritage sites.

Why UNESCO Still Matters
Founded in 1945 in the wake of World War II, UNESCO was designed to rebuild shattered schools, libraries, and cultural institutions. Its mandate has since evolved into a unique global platform that connects 194 member states through initiatives spanning education, climate research, digital governance, cultural preservation, and peacebuilding.
• World Heritage & Culture: Sites like the Statue of Liberty in New York and Nigeria’s Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove are protected and promoted under UNESCO’s cultural programs. These recognitions boost tourism, create jobs, and strengthen global cultural diplomacy.
• Science & Nature: UNESCO coordinates biosphere reserves in 136 countries, including 28 in the U.S. and several across Africa, ensuring land and water sustainability for farming, forestry, and tourism.
• Education & Skills: From its Futures of Education project to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (which includes U.S. cities like Austin and Seattle, as well as African hubs like Dakar), the organization shapes how nations respond to climate change, workforce transformation, and urban innovation.
• Crisis Response: UNESCO has supported Ukraine’s schools during war and revived cultural sites in Iraq’s Mosul to counter violent extremism—evidence of its frontline role in peacebuilding.

What the U.S. Stands to Lose

With an annual contribution of $75 million—a fraction of its federal budget—the U.S. has historically enjoyed both symbolic and strategic advantages through UNESCO. Membership offers:
• Disaster Preparedness: The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, coordinated by UNESCO, links 46 countries and recently helped the U.S. respond to the Russian earthquake emergency.
• AI & Technology Governance: UNESCO’s multilingual Guidance on Generative AI in Education and Research equips nations, including the U.S., with tools to shape future workforce policies.
• Policy-Shaping Influence: UNESCO’s robust Institute for Statistics provides decades of comparative global data used by U.S. policymakers, researchers, and businesses.
• Soft Power & Diplomacy: Active participation ensures American cities, universities, and experts are at the forefront of global conversations—something Washington risks ceding to Beijing, Paris, and other capitals.

By stepping out now, the U.S. weakens its ability to shape the post-2030 global development agenda—a framework currently under negotiation that will replace the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

China, the Silent Beneficiary

The vacuum left by Washington’s retreat will likely be filled by China, which has been steadily positioning itself as a leader in UNESCO forums. From nominating heritage sites along the Silk Road to advancing global AI standards, Beijing has demonstrated the ambition and resources to take the U.S.’ place at the table.

For Africa, Latin America, and the Global South, China’s deeper imprint on UNESCO could mean new funding opportunities—but also the export of governance models and ideological frameworks that challenge Western values of openness and pluralism.

Why This Matters for Nigeria and Africa

Nigeria, as Africa’s largest democracy and economy, benefits significantly from UNESCO’s platforms. Through technical and vocational training initiatives, Nigerian youth gain access to international best practices. Cultural sites such as Sukur Cultural Landscape and Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove receive international recognition and protection, while UNESCO biosphere reserves in the Niger Delta enhance environmental sustainability.

If the U.S. retreats, China will have more leverage in shaping funding priorities and educational models that affect Africa directly. For Nigeria, this is both a warning and an opportunity: it underscores the urgency of investing in cultural diplomacy, strengthening ties with UNESCO, and ensuring Africa has a louder voice in global governance.

Conclusion: A Retreat from Influence

The Statue of Liberty—once a symbol of Franco-American friendship—also embodies the spirit of UNESCO: friendship, peace, and progress. Yet Washington’s exit suggests a willingness to retreat from multilateral leadership, even as global challenges from climate change to AI governance demand greater cooperation.

For the U.S., this is not cost-saving but influence-losing. For the world, it is a reminder that global institutions are only as strong as the members who choose to engage. And for Africa, it is an urgent signal: while Washington hesitates, Beijing advances.

The question remains: Will America reclaim its role at the table, or will history remember this withdrawal as the moment it surrendered cultural and educational leadership to its rivals?

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Zamfara Lawmaker-Elect After Successful By-Election
Next article
Airtel Africa Plc Q1’25/26 Earnings: PAT Jumps to $156m, BUY Rating Maintained with Higher TP
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, NNPC Limited, says it has achieved a near-total elimination of crude oil theft across its pipeline network, a development that could restore billions in lost revenues and...

FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)...

Seplat Energy Plc (NGX: SEPLAT) Outlook: Strong WI Production and Gas Upside Support BUY Rating

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – The outlook for Seplat Energy Plc remains positive, supported by expectations of stronger working interest (WI) production across both SEPLAT Onshore and SEPNU assets. In H1’25, the company reported a...

Airtel Africa Plc Q1’25/26 Earnings: PAT Jumps to $156m, BUY Rating Maintained with Higher TP

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – Airtel Africa Plc (NGX: AIRTELAFRI) reported a strong rebound in Q1’25/26 earnings, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of $156.0 million, a significant improvement from $31.0 million in Q1’24/25. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd

Oil & Gas 0
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, NNPC Limited, says it has achieved a near-total elimination of crude oil theft across its pipeline network, a development that could restore billions in lost revenues and...

FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

Banking & Finance 0
Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)...

Seplat Energy Plc (NGX: SEPLAT) Outlook: Strong WI Production and Gas Upside Support BUY Rating

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – The outlook for Seplat Energy Plc remains positive, supported by expectations of stronger working interest (WI) production across both SEPLAT Onshore and SEPNU assets. In H1’25, the company reported a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp