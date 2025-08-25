Seplat Energy Plc (NGX: SEPLAT) Outlook: Strong WI Production and Gas Upside Support BUY Rating

Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – The outlook for Seplat Energy Plc remains positive, supported by expectations of stronger working interest (WI) production across both SEPLAT Onshore and SEPNU assets. In H1’25, the company reported a 231.5% YoY revenue surge, underpinned by higher WI volumes despite global oil price volatility. Incorporating post-acquisition strategic initiatives, Seplat is positioned for stronger growth in both liquids and gas, justifying the reaffirmation of a BUY recommendation in the latest valuation update.

Improved Gas Volumes to Support Topline in H2’25E

• H1’25 WI Production: Averaged 134.5 kboepd (+177.9% YoY), split between SEPLAT Onshore at 54.8 kboepd (+13.2% YoY) and SEPNU at 79.7 kboepd.

• Gas Growth Drivers:

• Stronger performance at the Oben Gas Plant post-maintenance.

• Commencement of gas production from Sapele Gas Plant’s first module.

• Commissioning of the second-train Mechanical Refrigeration Unit (MRU), raising capacity to 90 MMscfd.

• NMDPRA approval for hydrocarbons introduction to the MRU, with first gas sales expected in Q3’25.

• Ongoing progress at the ANOH Gas Plant, including live hydrocarbon testing and commercial agreements with NLNG and a domestic offtaker.

Overall, WI gas production forecast has been raised to 23.3 kboepd (vs. 19.9 kboepd previously).

Liquids Production Outlook

•.Onshore Liquids: Despite downtime at OML 40 (-10.6% YoY), H2’25 output is expected to rebound, supported by:

• Continuous 24-hour operations at the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

• Lower deferments (23% vs. 24% in H1’24).

• Increased liftings from active wells.

• FY’25 WI liquid production forecast maintained at 33.0 kboepd.

• SEPNU Liquids & NGLs:

• H1’25 WI output averaged 79.7 kboepd, supported by idle well restoration (+25.9 kbopd capacity from 22 wells).

• FY’25 WI liquid production forecast revised upward to 74.2 kboepd (vs. 72.0 kboepd previously).

• Q3’25 expected to see temporary disruption from Inlet Gas Exchanger (IGE) installation, but volumes should rebound in Q4.

Oil Price Assumptions

• Following OPEC+’s decision to boost production (+547 kbpd from September), oil prices face downside risk.

• SEPLAT assumes an average realised oil price of $69/bbl for FY’25E, aided by Bonny Light’s premium over Brent.

• FY’25E crude oil revenue revised upward to $2.8bn (vs. $2.5bn previously).

Cost of Production and Margins

• H1’25 Cost of Sales: $913.1m (+280.3% YoY), driven largely by DD&A.

• FY’25E cost of sales forecast revised upward to $1.55bn, but moderation expected in H2’25 post-Ryder Scott’s Competent Person’s Report (CPR).

• Margins Upgraded: Gross margin to 45.6% (vs. 41.7% prior), EBIT margin to 35.8% (vs. 26.6% prior).

Strengthened Liquidity Position

• CFO: $766.2m in H1’25 (2.4x YtD), supported by improved liftings and stronger receivables collection (trade receivables down to $214.5m).

• Receivables Recovery: ~70% of $300m inherited balances now approved for recovery.

• RCF Repayment: Full repayment of $350m Revolving Credit Facility restores liquidity buffer; total liquidity at ~$800m.

• Deferred Exxon Payment: $257m due Dec 2025, with JV partners funding 50–60%, leaving SEPLAT’s net impact at ~$120–140m. Payment is tax-deductible, easing cash flow pressure.

ROE Outlook

• Drivers: Asset turnover improvement (46.3% vs. 17.4% in FY’24) and leverage support.

• Net Profit Margin: Expected to contract to 7.6% in FY’25 (vs. 13.0% in FY’24) due to higher effective tax rate.

• Relief expected from capital allowances and migration of Seplat Onshore assets to the PIA regime.

• ROE Forecast: 11.1% in FY’25 (vs. 7.9% in FY’24).

Valuation & Rating

• 12-month Target Price (TP): N8,297.63 (vs. N8,185.26 prior).

• Upside: 54.3% vs. current market price of N5,379.30.

• Recommendation: BUY maintained.

• Risks: Oil price volatility, evacuation terminal downtime, delays in PIA conversion.

📌 Analyst View: Seplat Energy is well positioned for growth, leveraging stronger WI production, improved gas monetisation, disciplined cost management, and robust liquidity. Despite oil price headwinds, the company’s diversified production mix and strategic gas initiatives support long-term resilience and earnings growth.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.