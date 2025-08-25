📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

Seplat Energy Plc (NGX: SEPLAT) Outlook: Strong WI Production and Gas Upside Support BUY Rating

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – The outlook for Seplat Energy Plc remains positive, supported by expectations of stronger working interest (WI) production across both SEPLAT Onshore and SEPNU assets. In H1’25, the company reported a 231.5% YoY revenue surge, underpinned by higher WI volumes despite global oil price volatility. Incorporating post-acquisition strategic initiatives, Seplat is positioned for stronger growth in both liquids and gas, justifying the reaffirmation of a BUY recommendation in the latest valuation update.

Improved Gas Volumes to Support Topline in H2’25E
• H1’25 WI Production: Averaged 134.5 kboepd (+177.9% YoY), split between SEPLAT Onshore at 54.8 kboepd (+13.2% YoY) and SEPNU at 79.7 kboepd.
• Gas Growth Drivers:
• Stronger performance at the Oben Gas Plant post-maintenance.
• Commencement of gas production from Sapele Gas Plant’s first module.
• Commissioning of the second-train Mechanical Refrigeration Unit (MRU), raising capacity to 90 MMscfd.
• NMDPRA approval for hydrocarbons introduction to the MRU, with first gas sales expected in Q3’25.
• Ongoing progress at the ANOH Gas Plant, including live hydrocarbon testing and commercial agreements with NLNG and a domestic offtaker.

Overall, WI gas production forecast has been raised to 23.3 kboepd (vs. 19.9 kboepd previously).

Liquids Production Outlook
•.Onshore Liquids: Despite downtime at OML 40 (-10.6% YoY), H2’25 output is expected to rebound, supported by:
• Continuous 24-hour operations at the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).
• Lower deferments (23% vs. 24% in H1’24).
• Increased liftings from active wells.
• FY’25 WI liquid production forecast maintained at 33.0 kboepd.
• SEPNU Liquids & NGLs:
• H1’25 WI output averaged 79.7 kboepd, supported by idle well restoration (+25.9 kbopd capacity from 22 wells).
• FY’25 WI liquid production forecast revised upward to 74.2 kboepd (vs. 72.0 kboepd previously).
• Q3’25 expected to see temporary disruption from Inlet Gas Exchanger (IGE) installation, but volumes should rebound in Q4.

Oil Price Assumptions
• Following OPEC+’s decision to boost production (+547 kbpd from September), oil prices face downside risk.
• SEPLAT assumes an average realised oil price of $69/bbl for FY’25E, aided by Bonny Light’s premium over Brent.
• FY’25E crude oil revenue revised upward to $2.8bn (vs. $2.5bn previously).

Cost of Production and Margins
• H1’25 Cost of Sales: $913.1m (+280.3% YoY), driven largely by DD&A.
• FY’25E cost of sales forecast revised upward to $1.55bn, but moderation expected in H2’25 post-Ryder Scott’s Competent Person’s Report (CPR).
• Margins Upgraded: Gross margin to 45.6% (vs. 41.7% prior), EBIT margin to 35.8% (vs. 26.6% prior).

Strengthened Liquidity Position
• CFO: $766.2m in H1’25 (2.4x YtD), supported by improved liftings and stronger receivables collection (trade receivables down to $214.5m).
• Receivables Recovery: ~70% of $300m inherited balances now approved for recovery.
• RCF Repayment: Full repayment of $350m Revolving Credit Facility restores liquidity buffer; total liquidity at ~$800m.
• Deferred Exxon Payment: $257m due Dec 2025, with JV partners funding 50–60%, leaving SEPLAT’s net impact at ~$120–140m. Payment is tax-deductible, easing cash flow pressure.

ROE Outlook
• Drivers: Asset turnover improvement (46.3% vs. 17.4% in FY’24) and leverage support.
• Net Profit Margin: Expected to contract to 7.6% in FY’25 (vs. 13.0% in FY’24) due to higher effective tax rate.
• Relief expected from capital allowances and migration of Seplat Onshore assets to the PIA regime.
• ROE Forecast: 11.1% in FY’25 (vs. 7.9% in FY’24).

Valuation & Rating
• 12-month Target Price (TP): N8,297.63 (vs. N8,185.26 prior).
• Upside: 54.3% vs. current market price of N5,379.30.
• Recommendation: BUY maintained.
• Risks: Oil price volatility, evacuation terminal downtime, delays in PIA conversion.

📌 Analyst View: Seplat Energy is well positioned for growth, leveraging stronger WI production, improved gas monetisation, disciplined cost management, and robust liquidity. Despite oil price headwinds, the company’s diversified production mix and strategic gas initiatives support long-term resilience and earnings growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Airtel Africa Plc Q1’25/26 Earnings: PAT Jumps to $156m, BUY Rating Maintained with Higher TP
Next article
FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, NNPC Limited, says it has achieved a near-total elimination of crude oil theft across its pipeline network, a development that could restore billions in lost revenues and...

FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)...

Airtel Africa Plc Q1’25/26 Earnings: PAT Jumps to $156m, BUY Rating Maintained with Higher TP

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – Airtel Africa Plc (NGX: AIRTELAFRI) reported a strong rebound in Q1’25/26 earnings, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of $156.0 million, a significant improvement from $31.0 million in Q1’24/25. The...

U.S. Exit from UNESCO: A Strategic Blunder That Hands Influence to China and Weakens Global Cooperation

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Anne Campbell and Emily Markovich Morris | August 15, 2025 | Naija247news International Desk The United States’ decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the third time...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd

Oil & Gas 0
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, NNPC Limited, says it has achieved a near-total elimination of crude oil theft across its pipeline network, a development that could restore billions in lost revenues and...

FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

Banking & Finance 0
Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)...

Airtel Africa Plc Q1’25/26 Earnings: PAT Jumps to $156m, BUY Rating Maintained with Higher TP

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – Airtel Africa Plc (NGX: AIRTELAFRI) reported a strong rebound in Q1’25/26 earnings, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of $156.0 million, a significant improvement from $31.0 million in Q1’24/25. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp