Politics & Governance

Salary Hike for Tinubu, Govs, Ministers: A Slap in the Face of Nigerians

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The proposed salary increase for President Bola Tinubu, governors, and ministers has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the timing and rationale behind the move. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Atiku Abubakar’s aide, and activist Nkereuwem Akpan have all rejected the proposal, citing insensitivity and a lack of consideration for the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

A Move Too Far?

The NLC has been particularly vocal in its criticism, with spokesman Benson Upah describing the move as “insensitive, unjust, and inequitable.” Upah argued that the proposal would deepen inequality between civil servants and political office holders, and worsen poverty among Nigerians. Atiku’s aide, Paul Ibe, also condemned the proposal, saying it doesn’t bode well for the administration and highlighting the need for the government to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. Nkereuwem Akpan, meanwhile, suggested that government officials should have their allowances slashed instead of receiving a salary increase.

A Question of Priorities

The proposed salary hike has raised questions about the government’s priorities and its commitment to addressing the needs of ordinary Nigerians. With many struggling to make ends meet, the move has been seen as a slap in the face. Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, slammed the proposal, calling it a “shameless grab for more at the expense of Nigeria’s struggling majority.” The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) also rejected the proposal, describing it as insensitive and ill-timed.

The Economic Reality

Nigeria’s economic reality is one of stark contrasts, with a small elite enjoying immense wealth while the majority struggle to survive. The proposed salary increase for government officials would only exacerbate this problem, further widening the gap between the haves and have-nots. The government must consider the long-term consequences of its actions and prioritize policies that benefit the many, not just the few.

A Call to Action

As the debate over the proposed salary increase continues, it’s clear that Nigerians are not going to sit idly by while their leaders line their pockets. The government must listen to the voices of the people and reconsider this ill-timed proposal. It’s time for leaders to put the needs of Nigerians first and work towards creating a more equitable society. The fate of this proposal hangs in the balance, and it’s up to the government to make the right decision.

The proposed salary increase for President Tinubu, governors, and ministers is a move that has sparked widespread outrage and criticism. As the government considers this proposal, it would do well to prioritize the needs of ordinary Nigerians and address the pressing issues facing the country. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the Nigerian people. The government must listen to the voices of Nigerians and reconsider this ill-timed proposal.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

