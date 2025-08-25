📰 Naija247News Headlines
Quoted Companies

Presco Plc Approves N42bn Dividend, Ratifies MD Appointment, and Unveils N250bn Capital Raising Plan at 2025 AGM

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria — August 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Presco Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated palm oil producer, has ratified a series of major resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 19, 2025, at the Jewel Aeida Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

The meeting, chaired by the Board of Directors, underscored the company’s strong financial performance, board renewal strategy, and ambitious growth agenda.

Dividend Declaration

Shareholders approved a final dividend of N42.00 per 50 kobo share, translating to N42bn for the year ended December 31, 2024, subject to withholding tax deductions.

This comes in addition to the N26.30 per 50 kobo share (N26.3bn) already paid from the 2023 profits, which was formally ratified at the AGM.

Board and Management Changes
The meeting ratified the re-election of Mrs. Ingrid Gabrielle Vandewiele and Ambassador (Mrs.) Nonye Udo as Directors.
Four new Directors were elected: Mr. Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi, Mr. Abdul Akhor Bello, Mrs. Iquo Ukoh, and Ms. Osayi Alile.

In a key leadership decision, shareholders ratified the appointment of Mr. Reji George as Managing Director/CEO, following his promotion after the last AGM.

Audit and Governance
• Shareholders ratified the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche until the 2025 AGM and approved the appointment of KPMG as the new Independent Auditors, in line with regulatory rotation rules.
• Non-Executive Directors’ remuneration of N152.74m for 2024 was approved, while N349m plus N56.38m in sitting allowances was approved for 2025.
• Representatives elected to the Audit Committee included: Engr. M.O.T. Olayiwola Tobun, Mr. Job Ihejirika Onwughara, and Mr. Adenrele Sulaimon Babatunde (shareholders) alongside Mr. Abdul Akhor Bello and Ambassador Nonye Udo (Board nominees).

Capital Raising and Expansion Strategy

In a bold step to fund its expansion, Presco’s shareholders authorised the Board to:
• Raise up to N250bn through a Rights Issue of ordinary shares.
• Increase the Company’s share capital accordingly and amend the Memorandum and Articles of Association.
• Apply shareholder loans and trade payables as subscription payments under the Rights Issue.
• Raise additional capital via Debt Finance, Equity, or hybrid instruments as deemed fit by the Board.

The resolutions give Presco’s Board broad flexibility to pursue acquisitions, expansions, and business integration in line with its Business Expansion Programme.

Strategic Outlook
With Nigeria’s agricultural sector central to food security and industrialisation, Presco Plc is positioning itself as a driver of value-added agro-industrial investment, while delivering strong shareholder returns.

The company reiterated its commitment to corporate governance, sustainability, and long-term shareholder value creation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

