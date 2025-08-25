PDP Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket to South

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made a significant decision that is set to shape the country’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections. During its 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on August 25, 2025, the party resolved to zone its presidential ticket to the Southern region of Nigeria. This decision is a strategic move aimed at fostering unity and fairness within the party.

A New Direction for PDP

The zoning arrangement means that only PDP members from the Southern region will be eligible to contest for the party’s presidential ticket in 2027. This decision is seen as an attempt to mend internal divisions and strengthen the party’s foothold in the region. The PDP’s NEC believes that this move will promote unity and cohesion within the party, particularly after the 2023 presidential election. With this decision, the party is sending a strong signal that it is committed to giving the South a chance to produce the next president.

Implications for 2027 Election

The zoning decision is expected to have significant implications for the 2027 general election. Southern PDP members are likely to jostle for the party’s flag, and the decision may impact the party’s chances in the election. The PDP’s ability to attract support from other regions may be affected, but the party believes that this move will ultimately strengthen its position. The party’s elective national convention, scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, will be a crucial event in determining the party’s leadership and direction.

Potential Candidates

The zoning decision has sparked speculation about potential candidates from the South who may vie for the PDP’s presidential ticket. Several prominent politicians from the region are expected to throw their hats into the ring, and the party’s NEC has set the stage for a fierce contest. As the party prepares for the 2027 election, it will be interesting to see how the zoning decision plays out and who emerges as the party’s flagbearer.

A Boost to Southern PDP

The zoning decision is a significant boost to the PDP’s Southern chapter, which has been vocal about the need for more representation in the party’s leadership. The decision is seen as a victory for Southern PDP members who have been advocating for a more inclusive approach to party leadership. With the zoning decision, the PDP is sending a strong signal that it values the South and is committed to giving the region a chance to lead the party.

The PDP’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South is a significant development in the country’s political landscape. The move is aimed at promoting unity and fairness within the party, and it is expected to have far-reaching implications for the 2027 general election. As the PDP prepares for the upcoming election, it remains to be seen how this decision will shape the party’s fortunes and the country’s politics as a whole.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.