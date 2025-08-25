PDP NEC Confirms Umar Damagum as National Chairman Amid Efforts to Stabilize Party Leadership

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially confirmed Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of the party. The decision, which was reached during a high-stakes NEC meeting in Abuja, is seen as a strategic move to stabilize the party’s leadership ahead of the crucial 2027 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that Damagum’s confirmation followed months of internal consultations, legal reviews, and behind-the-scenes negotiations aimed at resolving the party’s leadership uncertainties. The NEC, comprising major stakeholders including serving governors, former ministers, and party leaders from all geopolitical zones, endorsed the appointment without significant opposition.

Naija247news understands that Damagum, who had been serving in an acting capacity following the exit of former chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, gained broad support due to his reputation for neutrality, administrative competence, and commitment to party discipline. Party insiders reportedly commended his ability to hold the PDP structure together during a turbulent political period.

According to Naija247news, the confirmation signals the PDP’s intent to present a united front as it begins early preparations for the 2027 polls. Damagum’s leadership is expected to play a critical role in rebuilding the party’s image, strengthening grassroots mobilization, and leading reconciliation efforts across aggrieved factions.

Naija247news reports that the NEC meeting also addressed other key agenda items, including zoning arrangements, disciplinary issues, and fundraising strategies. However, the spotlight remained firmly on the leadership issue, which has now been resolved with Damagum’s formal ratification.

Political analysts suggest that his emergence reflects the PDP’s cautious approach in avoiding further legal and political crises, especially as the party attempts to regain lost political ground. Damagum is expected to engage extensively with state chapters and key stakeholders in the coming weeks to consolidate his mandate and realign the party’s focus.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.