PDP Govs Hit Back at ADC Over Zamfara Meeting Criticism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has fired back at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over criticism of their recent meeting in Zamfara State. The ADC had accused the PDP of insensitivity and playing politics with human lives, citing the timing of the meeting amidst ongoing insecurity in the state.

A War of Words

The PDP Governors’ Forum described the ADC’s statement as “irresponsible” and accused the party of trying to gain political capital from human suffering. According to the PDP’s Director-General, Emmanuel Agbo, the meeting was pre-scheduled and focused on national issues, including security. Agbo added that the governors commended Zamfara State’s efforts in curbing insecurity but condemned continued killings in other parts of the country.

ADC’s Call for Action

The ADC has been vocal about the need for urgent action to address the security situation in Zamfara and Katsina states. The party has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency and overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture. The ADC also demanded the resignation of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, over his inability to secure and protect lives and properties in the state.

A Matter of Timing

The timing of the PDP’s meeting in Zamfara State has sparked controversy, with the ADC accusing the party of insensitivity. However, the PDP has maintained that the meeting was scheduled long before the recent attacks in the state. The party’s leaders have vowed to continue working towards addressing the country’s security challenges.

The People Suffer

The ongoing insecurity in Zamfara and Katsina states has left many residents in fear for their lives. The people are crying out for urgent action to address the security situation, and it’s imperative for all stakeholders to work towards finding solutions. The PDP and ADC’s war of words will not solve the problem; what is needed is collective action to address the root causes of insecurity in the region.

A Call to Unity

As the country grapples with security challenges, it’s essential for all parties to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal. The PDP and ADC should focus on finding solutions to the security problems rather than engaging in a war of words. By working together, Nigerians can build a safer and more secure future for all.

The war of words between the PDP and ADC over the Zamfara meeting highlights the growing tensions between the two parties. As the security situation in Zamfara and Katsina states continues to deteriorate, it’s imperative for all stakeholders to work towards finding solutions. The PDP’s defense of their meeting and the ADC’s call for action underscore the need for urgent attention to the country’s security challenges.

