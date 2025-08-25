📰 Naija247News Headlines
Top StoriesBreaking news

PDP Allocates 2027 Presidential Ticket to Southern Belt Amid Strategic Realignment

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has signaled a strategic shift in its presidential calculations by formally zoning the 2027 ticket to the Southern states, part of a broader effort to rebalance the party’s regional influence. Naija247news gathered that deliberations among party elders and stakeholders culminated in agreement that Southern representation would energise national unity and strengthen electoral prospects.

According to Naija247news, the decision was reached during a discreet closed‑door meeting held in Abuja, where national leadership assessed regional political dynamics and internal party morale. PDP sources familiar with the discussion revealed that many within the party concluded that returning the ticket to the South would be a powerful gesture of inclusivity, particularly as the South prepares to host the next contest.

Naija247news understands that the zoning decision is meant to address long‑standing concerns over regional imbalances, especially in view of the North’s dominance of the presidency in recent cycles. By stepping back from Northern candidacies, the PDP seeks to present itself as more equitable and responsive to its broad membership base.

Party insiders also confided to Naija247news that this move has garnered mixed reactions among various blocs. While some Northern leaders expressed disappointment, others appeared resigned, recognising the broader aim of maintaining party unity and enhancing competitive advantage in 2027. Meanwhile, Southern aspirants are said to be positioning themselves, with early campaign consultations reportedly already underway.

According to Naija247news, the zoning announcement has heightened interest among prominent Southern politicians, including figures from the South‑South and South‑East geopolitical zones. Several potential contenders are now expected to formally declare intentions once party guidelines are issued, allowing the PDP to embark on candidate screening and primaries.

Naija247news reports that the party’s national working committee (NWC) is preparing communication to state chapters, explaining the rationale behind the zoning and outlining the timeline for the pre‑election process. This communication is expected to emphasize transparency, fairness, and adherence to internal democracy.

While the PDP continues to calibrate its strategy, political analysts suggest the zoning could revitalize its brand and galvanize support across the South, potentially consolidating its base ahead of a fierce electoral contest. Naija247news will continue to monitor developments, including official responses from party stalwarts and emerging aspirants.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

