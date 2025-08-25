📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Osun Residents Slam FG, APC Over LG Funds Seizure

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

A recent survey has revealed that Osun residents are overwhelmingly blaming the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seizure of local government funds. The survey, conducted by Geopolitical Survey International (GSI), sampled 10,000 respondents across nine federal constituencies in Osun State and found that the majority of residents hold the Federal Government responsible for the seizure.

A Vote of No Confidence

The survey’s findings are a damning indictment of the Federal Government’s actions, with 86% of respondents describing the seizure as illegal and unconstitutional. The respondents have also expressed their discontent with the APC, with 87% vowing to vote against the party in future elections. The PDP, on the other hand, has gained significant traction, with 85% of respondents expressing support for the party. The survey’s findings suggest that the APC’s strategy has backfired, and the party’s popularity has dwindled in the state.

Women Bear the Brunt

The survey also highlighted the impact of the fund seizure on women, with 84% of respondents identifying them as the most negatively affected. The respondents believe that the seizure has increased hardship for womenfolk in Osun State and significantly eroded the APC’s favorability. The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has urged the Federal Government to release the state’s withheld local government allocations without further delay.

A Call to Action

The Federal Government’s seizure of local government funds has sparked widespread outrage in Osun State, and it’s time for the government to listen to the voices of the people. The survey’s findings are a clear indication that the residents of Osun State will not be silenced, and they demand action from their leaders. The government must prioritize the needs of the people and release the withheld funds without further delay.

The seizure of local government funds in Osun State has sparked a major crisis, and the Federal Government and APC are bearing the brunt of the blame. As the survey’s findings suggest, the residents of Osun State are not going to forget this anytime soon. It’s time for the government to take a step back, reassess its actions, and prioritize the needs of the people. The ball is in the government’s court, and it’s up to them to make the right move.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Salary Hike for Tinubu, Govs, Ministers: A Slap in the Face of Nigerians
Next article
APC loses grip in Sokoto as hundreds defect to ADC
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC loses grip in Sokoto as hundreds defect to ADC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a shocking turn of events, hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) members from the Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)....

Salary Hike for Tinubu, Govs, Ministers: A Slap in the Face of Nigerians

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news The proposed salary increase for President Bola Tinubu, governors, and ministers has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the timing and rationale behind the move. The Nigeria Labour Congress...

FCMB Asset Management and TLG Capital Fully Deploy Oversubscribed Private Debt Fund Series 1, Set to Launch Series 2

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) and TLG Capital have announced the full deployment of the oversubscribed FCMB–TLG Private Debt Fund Series 1, which successfully raised capital from...

Presco Plc Approves N42bn Dividend, Ratifies MD Appointment, and Unveils N250bn Capital Raising Plan at 2025 AGM

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria — August 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Presco Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated palm oil producer, has ratified a series of major resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 19, 2025, at...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC loses grip in Sokoto as hundreds defect to ADC

Politics & Governance 0
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a shocking turn of events, hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) members from the Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)....

Salary Hike for Tinubu, Govs, Ministers: A Slap in the Face of Nigerians

Politics & Governance 0
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news The proposed salary increase for President Bola Tinubu, governors, and ministers has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the timing and rationale behind the move. The Nigeria Labour Congress...

FCMB Asset Management and TLG Capital Fully Deploy Oversubscribed Private Debt Fund Series 1, Set to Launch Series 2

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Nigeria – August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) and TLG Capital have announced the full deployment of the oversubscribed FCMB–TLG Private Debt Fund Series 1, which successfully raised capital from...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp