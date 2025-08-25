North Central Insists on Producing President in 2027

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The North Central region of Nigeria is once again making waves in the country’s political landscape, with a group insisting that the region must produce the next president in 2027. The demand is not new, but the group’s determination to see it through has sparked a national conversation about zoning and fair representation in Nigerian politics.

A Matter of Fairness

According to Prof. Nghargbu K’tso, a leader of the North Central PDP Rebirth Forum, the demand for the presidency is a matter of fairness and recognizing the North Central as full stakeholders in the country’s political landscape. The region has not produced a democratically elected president or vice president since 1999, and the group believes it’s time for a change. The group’s demand is not just about the presidency, but about ensuring that the North Central region has a voice in the country’s leadership.

APC Dismisses Demand

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the demand, describing it as “unrealistic” and “dead on arrival.” Bala Ibrahim, APC’s National Director of Publicity, argued that the region’s electoral contribution is lower compared to other zones like the North West. However, the North Central PDP Rebirth Forum remains undeterred, insisting that the region’s time has come.

A National Conversation

The demand for zoning the presidency to the North Central region has sparked a national conversation about fair representation and the need for inclusivity in Nigerian politics. As the country approaches the 2027 elections, it’s clear that the debate will continue to rage on. The question remains: will the North Central region get the presidency, or will other regions make a strong case for it?

The Importance of Zoning

Zoning is a sensitive issue in Nigerian politics, with various regions vying for power and influence. The North Central’s demand for the presidency highlights the need for a more inclusive and representative system. By zoning the presidency to different regions, Nigeria can ensure that all parts of the country have a voice and a stake in the country’s leadership.

A Call to Action

As the debate continues, it’s essential for all stakeholders to engage in a constructive and respectful dialogue. The North Central PDP Rebirth Forum’s demand is a call to action that requires careful consideration and thoughtful response. By working together, Nigerians can build a more inclusive and representative democracy that reflects the country’s diversity and promotes national unity.

The North Central’s demand for the presidency in 2027 is a call to action that cannot be ignored. As the country’s major political parties prepare for the next elections, it’s essential to consider the region’s aspirations and ensure that all Nigerians have a voice in the country’s leadership. The debate may be contentious, but it’s a necessary step towards building a more inclusive and representative democracy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.