NOA Says Fuel Subsidy Removal Unlocking Infrastructure Gains in Enugu, Ebonyi States

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has stated that the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government is beginning to yield positive results across the South-East, particularly in Enugu and Ebonyi states, where redirected funds are now being deployed to critical infrastructure projects.

Naija247news gathered that the agency made this known during its ongoing nationwide advocacy campaign on the benefits of subsidy removal and the broader economic reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija247news understands that the Director of NOA in Enugu State, Mrs. Ifeoma Chukwuma, while addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting, noted that state governments in the region are already leveraging the financial savings from subsidy elimination to fast-track long-standing road, water, and health projects.

According to Naija247news, Mrs. Chukwuma explained that the removal of the fuel subsidy, though initially painful for many Nigerians, is gradually creating space for targeted investments that directly impact the lives of citizens, especially at the grassroots level.

Naija247news reports that in Ebonyi State, several road rehabilitation projects and rural electrification initiatives have received renewed government attention and funding, following increased fiscal allocation from the federal revenue pool.

“We are already seeing tangible results,” Mrs. Chukwuma was quoted as saying. “Funds that would have gone to subsidize fuel consumption are now being used to build hospitals, rehabilitate rural roads, and invest in human capital development.”

Naija247news gathered that the NOA’s message was well-received by traditional rulers, youth groups, and civil society organizations who attended the sessions. However, concerns were raised about the slow pace of implementation and the need for transparency in how states utilize the additional funds.

While acknowledging these concerns, NOA officials assured participants that monitoring mechanisms are being strengthened to ensure accountability and equitable distribution of infrastructure projects across all local government areas.

Naija247news understands that the federal government views subsidy removal as a key step in restoring macroeconomic stability, curbing corruption in the fuel supply chain, and unlocking the potential for sustainable development at sub-national levels.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.