NNPC’s Ojulari Charts New Business Model on Value, Efficiency and ESG as Nigeria Seeks Energy Resilience

…Tinubu’s Executive Orders, Labour Alignment and Global ESG Benchmarks Define Future of Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry

By Naija247news Editorial Board

Abuja, Nigeria — The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has reaffirmed its commitment to a new business model rooted in value creation, competitiveness and operational efficiency, as Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, laid out a fresh strategic roadmap for the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Delivering a keynote address at the PENGASSAN Energy & Labour Summit (PEALS 2025) in Abuja, themed “Building a Resilient Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria: Advancing HSE, ESG, Investors and Incremental Production,” Ojulari placed strong emphasis on aligning corporate transformation with Nigeria’s energy security, investor expectations, and global climate realities.

Value Creation as the New DNA of NNPC

Ojulari explained that following the reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), NNPC has shifted from its traditional state-owned bureaucracy into a commercially-driven, globally competitive energy corporation.

“With the PIA, we now have a framework to transform our investment climate. NNPC Limited is operating under a new model that prioritizes value creation, competitiveness, and efficiency. This includes restructuring joint ventures, monetizing assets, and deploying capital into critical infrastructure across the value chain,” he said.

This reorientation, he noted, is essential not just for survival, but for NNPC to thrive in a global oil and gas market where investors increasingly benchmark returns against sustainability and governance.

ESG as the New Currency of Investment

Highlighting the rise of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards in global energy financing, Ojulari stressed that Nigerian oil and gas companies can no longer be judged solely by production volumes.

“Today, oil and gas companies are judged not only by what they produce, but how they produce it,” he observed. “Environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance are now critical metrics for attracting capital, securing community license-to-operate, and sustaining long-term growth.”

NNPC, he disclosed, has already launched an Energy Transition Roadmap, anchored on reducing carbon emissions, deploying gas as a transition fuel, and enhancing transparency in operations.

Labour, Investors and Government in Strategic Alignment

The GCEO urged stronger collaboration across the ecosystem — from labour unions like PENGASSAN, to private investors and government regulators — to unlock stranded assets and accelerate incremental production.

“Every additional barrel of oil and every gas molecule matters for national prosperity and energy security,” Ojulari asserted. “Resilience is no longer an abstract concept; it must be a deliberate choice across operations, governance and partnerships.”

PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, reinforced this message in his welcome remarks, warning that Nigeria’s energy future depends on collective commitment to environmental stewardship and strong corporate governance. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for issuing executive orders that shorten contracting cycles, incentivize non-associated gas development, extend contract durations, and create performance-based tax incentives.

Tinubu’s Executive Orders and Nigeria’s Energy Transition

Industry watchers note that President Tinubu’s interventions have already begun reshaping Nigeria’s oil and gas investment landscape. By easing regulatory bottlenecks and prioritizing gas development, the administration is seeking to position Nigeria as both a regional energy hub and a competitive player in the global LNG market, where demand remains strong despite the energy transition.

Ojulari’s keynote builds on this policy momentum, signalling that NNPC intends to become the flagbearer of Nigeria’s new petroleum order, balancing commercial viability with ESG alignment.

Why It Matters: Nigeria at a Global Crossroads

The transformation of NNPC Ltd. is not only a domestic reform but a strategic response to global market dynamics:

• Investor Sentiment: International capital is flowing to companies with strong ESG credentials; Nigeria risks being left behind if reforms stall.

• Energy Transition: Gas, as the “transition fuel,” is critical to meeting both domestic industrialization needs and international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

• National Prosperity: With crude oil revenues still accounting for over 70% of export earnings, every molecule of oil and gas remains vital to fiscal stability.

Conclusion: Resilience as Strategy

By rooting NNPC’s new model in value, efficiency, and ESG, Ojulari has signalled a pragmatic approach: Nigeria must embrace resilience not just as rhetoric but as an operational, policy and investment imperative.

The challenge, however, lies in execution — turning executive orders, summit communiqués, and transition roadmaps into real infrastructure, reliable output, and transparent governance. For a country navigating debt pressures, global decarbonization, and fierce competition for capital, success will depend on whether these reforms translate into tangible results for Nigerians.

