Oil & Gas

NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, NNPC Limited, says it has achieved a near-total elimination of crude oil theft across its pipeline network, a development that could restore billions in lost revenues and reposition Africa’s top oil producer for sustained growth.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this on Monday at a regional security forum in Abuja, crediting the progress to the coordinated actions of Nigeria’s defence and intelligence agencies.

“Today, I can proudly report that our pipeline and terminal receipts are attaining close to 100%,” Ojulari said.

Just three years ago, Nigeria was losing as much as 70% of crude volumes transported through certain pipelines to theft and sabotage. The crisis—driven by organized crime networks—had crippled state revenues, delayed investment, and eroded the country’s global competitiveness in oil production.

Niger Delta Security Gains

Ojulari explained that significant gains were made in the Niger Delta region, where most of Nigeria’s oil infrastructure is located. He added that the fight against crude theft was not merely a local struggle but one involving “sophisticated international syndicates” exploiting loopholes in national and regional security systems.

The federal government’s decision to contract private security firms in 2021, working alongside the navy, army, and intelligence units, has been credited with improving results.

Outlook for Production Growth

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) last week projected that national output could surpass 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026 if the security gains are sustained and new projects are approved faster.

Nigeria last reached close to 2.5m bpd in 2005, before years of militancy and sabotage dragged production down to 1m bpd by 2016.

Why It Matters

The development comes at a critical time for Nigeria, which relies on crude exports for more than 90% of its foreign exchange earnings. With improved receipts and security, Abuja is banking on higher production to stabilize the naira, boost fiscal revenues, and attract new investments in the upstream sector.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

