Arts & Entertainment

Made Kuti Responds to Ethnic Insults Over Marriage, Calls for African Unity

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria — Afrobeat multi-instrumentalist Made Kuti has addressed online insults after marrying an Igbo woman, using the moment to call for unity and reject ethnic prejudice.

The controversy arose when an X user shared a post featuring Made’s photo, writing: “The face of another [expletive] Yoruba man who married a [expletive] Igbo woman. It will never be well for those of you who are mixing Igbo blood with Yoruba blood.”

In response, Made Kuti said he felt no anger toward the user, only pity. Drawing on the legacy of Africa’s greatest leaders—including his late grandfather, Fela Kuti—Made emphasized that true leadership is grounded in unity and collective growth, not ethnic division.

“Every one of our great African leaders believed in the importance of African unity because they had faith in the potential of our people to rise intellectually above the structures and limits set by colonial regimes and miseducation… Running backwards and believing ethnic superiority or inferiority is justifiable is slave mentality,” he wrote.

Made urged Africans to educate themselves through history and the teachings of leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Kuti, and Thomas Sankara, adding: “The healthiest way to free your mind is to read… Enlighten yourself with knowledge. Free your mind ❤️.”

He noted that he chose to respond publicly because he has observed similar posts circulating online for some time, highlighting persistent ethnic tension in social discourse.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

