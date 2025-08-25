📰 Naija247News Headlines
Arts & Entertainment

Legendary Juju Musician Ahuja Bello Dies at 83

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The music world is mourning the loss of a legend as renowned Juju musician Ahuja Bello has passed away at the age of 83. Just a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday on August 24, 2025, Bello’s demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry and his fans.

A Pioneer in Juju Music

Born Ismaila Dele Bello in Iseyin, Oyo State, Ahuja Bello was a singer, guitarist, and band leader who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with his energetic performances and hit albums like “Awa ti Danfo” and “Ariya ti de”. He founded his band, Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band, in 1976, which dominated the Juju music scene. Bello’s music was a unique blend of traditional Yoruba rhythms and modern instrumentation, which earned him a massive following in Nigeria and beyond.

A Career Cut Short

Bello’s career was marked by both incredible highs and tragic lows. In 1979, he traveled to London to record “Ahuja in London”, where he befriended reggae legend Bob Marley. However, his career was reportedly cut short by a road accident on July 24, 1982, just before his 40th birthday. Despite this setback, Bello’s legacy continued to inspire generations of musicians.

A Lasting Legacy

Ahuja Bello’s passing marks the end of an era for Nigeria’s Juju music scene, but his contributions continue to resonate through the hearts of his fans. His music remains popular to this day, and his influence can be seen in many contemporary Juju musicians. As the music world mourns the loss of this legend, we celebrate his life and legacy, and remember his significant contributions to Nigerian music.

The demise of Ahuja Bello is a significant loss to the music industry, but his legacy will live on through his music. As we bid farewell to this Juju legend, we remember his energetic performances, hit albums, and contributions to Nigerian music. May his soul rest in peace, and may his music continue to inspire future generations of musicians and fans.



Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

