Japan Launches Special Visa Program, Names Kisarazu as ‘Hometown’ for Nigerians

Lagos, Nigeria — Japan has unveiled a new special visa initiative aimed at Nigerians, officially designating the city of Kisarazu as a “hometown” for those wishing to live and work in the country. The program was announced during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) held in Yokohama in August 2025.

The initiative seeks to strengthen cultural and economic ties between Japan and Nigeria, while also addressing Japan’s growing labor shortages.

Under the new scheme, highly skilled Nigerian professionals across various sectors will be eligible to relocate to Kisarazu. Artisans and blue-collar workers willing to upskill can also benefit from training and employment opportunities, making the program inclusive of both talent and hands-on expertise.

The initiative is designed to foster cultural exchange and contribute to the economic revitalization of Kisarazu, which previously hosted Nigeria’s Olympic contingent during the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Japanese authorities say the program is part of a broader strategy to deepen engagement with African nations and mitigate demographic challenges caused by the country’s aging population.

For more information on the visa application process and requirements, Nigerians can visit the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria or VFS Global websites.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.