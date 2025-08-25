Japan Assigns Nigerian ‘Hometown’ in Chiba as Part of Africa Strategy, Launches Special Visa Program

Yokohama, Japan — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark move unveiled at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), the Japanese government has officially designated Kisarazu City in Chiba Prefecture as Nigeria’s “hometown” in Japan, alongside three other municipalities assigned to Tanzania, Ghana, and Mozambique.

The initiative, announced in Yokohama, is designed to promote cultural and economic exchange while addressing Japan’s deepening labour shortages amid its rapidly aging population.

Special Visa Program for Nigerians

Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, confirmed that the Nigeria–Japan partnership will include a special visa program for skilled and innovative young Nigerians, artisans, and blue-collar workers seeking to upskill.

“This partnership opens a new pathway for Nigerians to live, work, and contribute to Japan’s development while gaining skills that will also benefit Nigeria’s economy,” Oladunjoye stated.

Similar programs will extend to Tanzanians in Nagai (Yamagata Prefecture), Ghanaians in Sanjo (Niigata Prefecture), and Mozambicans in Imabari (Ehime Prefecture).

Japan’s Demographic Pressures

Nearly 30% of Japan’s population is aged 65 and above, with fewer than 60 working-age individuals supporting every 100 retirees. This imbalance has intensified demand for foreign workers in technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba acknowledged the challenge, noting that “Japan must know more about Africa” while calling for co-creation between both regions. He emphasized three TICAD 9 pillars: private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration.

Strategic City Selection

The cities were chosen based on symbolic and practical links:

• Kisarazu hosted Nigeria’s Olympic contingent during the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

• Nagai, Sanjo, and Imabari were paired to foster cultural and economic collaboration with Tanzania, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Although Japan has not disclosed why only four African nations were selected, local authorities expect the designations will boost city populations, promote regional revitalization, and attract investment.

Africa–Japan Cooperation

Prime Minister Ishiba also pledged a $5.5 billion investment package for Africa, targeting youth employment, women-led enterprises, and regional integration.

For Africa, the “hometown” program promises skills transfer, manpower development, and stronger bilateral ties. Nigerian envoy Mrs. Florence Akinyemi Adeseke and Kisarazu Mayor Yoshikuni Watanabe received the official certificate at a ceremony marking the partnership.

What It Means for Nigeria

For Nigeria, this initiative could:

• Provide job opportunities abroad for young professionals.

• Strengthen bilateral economic ties with Japan.

• Create a model for structured manpower development.

By linking municipalities directly with African countries, Japan is positioning itself as a long-term partner in Africa’s growth, while also tackling its own demographic crisis.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.