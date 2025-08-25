IPMAN to Write Soludo Over Anambra’s N900m Diesel Debt to Members

The Anambra State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has officially announced its intention to pen a formal letter to Governor Chukwuma Soludo concerning the state’s outstanding debt of N900 million owed to its members in diesel subsidies.

Naija247news gathered that the debt has lingered for several months, prompting growing discontent among diesel marketers who argue that the delay is affecting their operations and threatening supply chain stability.

Naija247news understands that the unpaid subsidy relates to prior fuel purchases granted under government concession terms, designed to ease costs for essential transport and agricultural services. However, the continued non-payment has reportedly placed severe strain on small-scale marketers, many of whom operate on slim margins.

According to Naija247news, IPMAN officials held a closed-door meeting earlier this week to deliberate on strategy, ultimately approving the drafting of a formal letter to Governor Soludo. This communication is expected to demand clarity on payment timelines, with emphasis on the urgency of settling the N900 million arrears.

IPMAN chairperson in Anambra State explained that the association had attempted informal engagements with government representatives in recent weeks but saw limited response. “We made several appeals, reminding relevant authorities of our plight,” the chairperson said, “but concrete action remains elusive.”

Naija247news reports that IPMAN members have threatened to escalate their response if the subsisting debt remains unsettled. Among the proposed actions under consideration are temporary suspension of diesel deliveries to select public agencies, and heightened public awareness campaigns through media and stakeholders.

The economic repercussions of the non-payment are already becoming evident. Local transport operators relying on subsidised diesel have begun to raise fares, while agro-based businesses are warning of disruption to production schedules, should diesel supplies remain unstable.

According to Naija247news, IPMAN is also seeking support from federal petroleum authorities to intercede and expedite the clearing of the state’s dues, noting precedent where federal intervention helped resolve similar sub‑national subsidy disputes promptly.

As the governor’s office reportedly reviews the matter, Anambra’s diesel marketers continue to await a resolution that could determine whether calm or confrontation awaits. Naija247news gathers that all eyes are now on whether Governor Soludo will act swiftly to avert further fallout.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.