INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Zamfara Lawmaker-Elect After Successful By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially presented the certificate of return to the newly elected member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, following a successful by-election conducted in the state.

Naija247news reports that the by-election was held to fill the vacant seat for the Gummi II Constituency after it was declared vacant due to legal and procedural issues surrounding the previous occupant.

Naija247news gathered that the presentation of the certificate took place at the INEC headquarters in Gusau, the state capital, with senior officials of the commission, political party representatives, and security agencies in attendance.

The lawmaker-elect, Bashir Idris Moriki of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner by the Returning Officer after securing the highest number of valid votes in the tightly contested by-election. His emergence further consolidates the APC’s dominance in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

According to Naija247news, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Zamfara State, Professor Saidu Babura Ahmed, commended all stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful, credible, and transparent electoral process. He noted that the successful conduct of the by-election reflects the commission’s commitment to strengthening democratic governance through credible elections.

Naija247news understands that the by-election followed due process, with INEC deploying both permanent and ad hoc staff, backed by security operatives, to ensure voter safety and integrity of the process. Voter turnout was described as moderate, with increased participation observed among youths and first-time voters.

During the certificate presentation, Moriki pledged to prioritize constituency development, effective representation, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to bring positive change to the people of Gummi II Constituency. He thanked INEC for conducting a transparent process and appreciated his supporters for their trust.

Naija247news reports that the seat had been vacant since early 2025, leading to calls from civil society organizations and constituents for immediate action to restore legislative representation in the area. With the certificate now presented, Moriki is expected to be sworn in at the next sitting of the state assembly.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.