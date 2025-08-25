📰 Naija247News Headlines
INEC & Election News

INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Kamilu Sa’idu

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, August 2025

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has handed over a Certificate of Return to Kamilu Sa’idu, the winner of the Kaura-Namoda South Constituency supplementary by-election in Zamfara State. This development marks the culmination of a closely contested electoral process that has garnered significant attention in the state.

A Peaceful and Credible Election

The Certificate of Return was presented to Sa’idu by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Mahmud Isah, at INEC’s headquarters in Gusau on August 25, 2025. Prof. Isah commended INEC staff for their professionalism and dedication to ensuring a transparent, free, and fair election. Despite attempts to discredit the process, the commissioner’s remarks underscored the credibility of the electoral body. Sa’idu, on his part, expressed gratitude to God and the people of Kaura-Namoda South for their overwhelming support, pledging to represent them effectively in the state assembly.

APC’s Reaction

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State welcomed the development, with the party’s Secretary, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, praising INEC and security agencies for conducting a peaceful election. Dangaladima described Sa’idu’s victory as a testament to the party’s growing popularity in the state, emphasizing that the win demonstrates the APC’s strong grassroots support.

Background to the By-Election

The by-election was necessitated by previous allegations of irregularities in some polling units. INEC had declared the August 16 by-election in the 109 polling units of the six registration areas of Kaura Namoda Local Government inconclusive. A supplementary election was later conducted in five polling units across two registration areas, paving the way for Sa’idu’s victory.

The presentation of the Certificate of Return to Kamilu Sa’idu marks a new chapter in the political landscape of Zamfara State. As Sa’idu begins his tenure as the representative for Kaura-Namoda South Constituency, the expectations are high for him to deliver on his promises to the electorate. With the APC celebrating the win, the party will be looking forward to more successes in future elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

