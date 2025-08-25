Gombe Governor Yahaya Signs Law Creating 13 New LCDAs to Deepen Grassroots Development

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has signed into law the bill establishing 13 additional Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across Gombe State, in what is considered a major move to decentralize governance and deepen development at the grassroots level.

Naija247news reports that the new law, signed on Monday at the Government House, follows the passage of the bill by the Gombe State House of Assembly last week. The law now brings the total number of administrative councils in the state to 23, comprising 11 existing local government areas and 13 newly created LCDAs.

Naija247news gathered that the creation of the LCDAs was one of the key components of Governor Yahaya’s campaign promises during the 2023 gubernatorial election, aimed at addressing the administrative and developmental gaps in rural communities.

The new LCDAs include: Kumo East, Kumo Central, Deba North, Deba South, Bajoga North, Bajoga South, Dukku North, Dukku South, Kaltungo East, Kaltungo West, Nafada East, Nafada West, and Akko Central.

Naija247news understands that this initiative is expected to fast-track service delivery, improve local governance, and create a closer link between the people and government authorities. It is also projected to open up opportunities for employment, resource allocation, and rural infrastructural development.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the bill, Governor Yahaya said the creation of the new LCDAs was a strategic response to the needs and yearnings of the people, particularly in underserved communities. He added that the development aligns with his administration’s broader vision of inclusive governance and equitable distribution of resources.

“This is a historic step in our collective journey toward a more effective and people-centered governance model,” Governor Yahaya stated.

According to Naija247news, the law provides for the immediate commencement of administrative activities in the newly created LCDAs, with the state government expected to release further guidelines on the appointment of interim management officials pending local government elections.

Naija247news reports that the bill’s passage witnessed wide consultation and inputs from traditional rulers, civil society groups, and community leaders, reflecting broad-based support for the policy shift.

Analysts believe the development will further redefine governance architecture in the state and could serve as a model for other states aiming to devolve administrative responsibilities for enhanced development outcomes.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.