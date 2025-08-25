📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Gombe Governor Yahaya Signs Law Creating 13 New LCDAs to Deepen Grassroots Development

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has signed into law the bill establishing 13 additional Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across Gombe State, in what is considered a major move to decentralize governance and deepen development at the grassroots level.

Naija247news reports that the new law, signed on Monday at the Government House, follows the passage of the bill by the Gombe State House of Assembly last week. The law now brings the total number of administrative councils in the state to 23, comprising 11 existing local government areas and 13 newly created LCDAs.

Naija247news gathered that the creation of the LCDAs was one of the key components of Governor Yahaya’s campaign promises during the 2023 gubernatorial election, aimed at addressing the administrative and developmental gaps in rural communities.

The new LCDAs include: Kumo East, Kumo Central, Deba North, Deba South, Bajoga North, Bajoga South, Dukku North, Dukku South, Kaltungo East, Kaltungo West, Nafada East, Nafada West, and Akko Central.

Naija247news understands that this initiative is expected to fast-track service delivery, improve local governance, and create a closer link between the people and government authorities. It is also projected to open up opportunities for employment, resource allocation, and rural infrastructural development.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the bill, Governor Yahaya said the creation of the new LCDAs was a strategic response to the needs and yearnings of the people, particularly in underserved communities. He added that the development aligns with his administration’s broader vision of inclusive governance and equitable distribution of resources.

“This is a historic step in our collective journey toward a more effective and people-centered governance model,” Governor Yahaya stated.

According to Naija247news, the law provides for the immediate commencement of administrative activities in the newly created LCDAs, with the state government expected to release further guidelines on the appointment of interim management officials pending local government elections.

Naija247news reports that the bill’s passage witnessed wide consultation and inputs from traditional rulers, civil society groups, and community leaders, reflecting broad-based support for the policy shift.

Analysts believe the development will further redefine governance architecture in the state and could serve as a model for other states aiming to devolve administrative responsibilities for enhanced development outcomes.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Kamilu Sa’idu
Next article
INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Zamfara Lawmaker-Elect After Successful By-Election
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, NNPC Limited, says it has achieved a near-total elimination of crude oil theft across its pipeline network, a development that could restore billions in lost revenues and...

FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)...

Seplat Energy Plc (NGX: SEPLAT) Outlook: Strong WI Production and Gas Upside Support BUY Rating

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – The outlook for Seplat Energy Plc remains positive, supported by expectations of stronger working interest (WI) production across both SEPLAT Onshore and SEPNU assets. In H1’25, the company reported a...

Airtel Africa Plc Q1’25/26 Earnings: PAT Jumps to $156m, BUY Rating Maintained with Higher TP

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – Airtel Africa Plc (NGX: AIRTELAFRI) reported a strong rebound in Q1’25/26 earnings, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of $156.0 million, a significant improvement from $31.0 million in Q1’24/25. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd

Oil & Gas 0
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s state-owned oil giant, NNPC Limited, says it has achieved a near-total elimination of crude oil theft across its pipeline network, a development that could restore billions in lost revenues and...

FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

Banking & Finance 0
Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)...

Seplat Energy Plc (NGX: SEPLAT) Outlook: Strong WI Production and Gas Upside Support BUY Rating

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – The outlook for Seplat Energy Plc remains positive, supported by expectations of stronger working interest (WI) production across both SEPLAT Onshore and SEPNU assets. In H1’25, the company reported a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp