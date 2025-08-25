Former Kebbi Senator Dumps PDP, Alleges APC Hijack of Party Structure

In a significant political development in Kebbi State, a former senator representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Muhammadu Bello, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing alleged infiltration and control of the party’s structure by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news gathered that the former senator made the announcement on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi during a press briefing attended by his supporters and political associates. Bello, who was elected to the National Assembly under the PDP platform, lamented the current state of the party, describing it as a mere shadow of its former self, weakened by internal manipulation and external interference.

Naija247news understands that the senator accused some influential figures within the PDP of aligning with APC elements to compromise the opposition’s capacity in the state. He emphasized that the party no longer serves the interest of the common people, adding that it has lost the ideological strength that once defined its leadership and political direction.

According to Naija247news, Senator Bello stated: “I have come to the painful conclusion that the PDP, as presently constituted in Kebbi State, is no longer the party I joined and served. It is now in the grip of individuals who are more loyal to the APC than to the vision of a true opposition.”

Naija247news reports that while the former senator did not disclose his next political move, his resignation is likely to stir conversations around the strength and unity of opposition politics in Kebbi, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections. Sources close to the former senator suggest he may align with a new political formation or possibly return to the APC, though no official declaration has been made.

Political analysts believe that Bello’s exit reflects growing discontent within opposition ranks in the North West, where the PDP has faced a series of internal crises and defections since losing national power in 2015. His departure may further deepen the PDP’s challenges in rebuilding a cohesive structure in the state.

Naija247news understands that Bello had previously served in the Senate with a focus on agriculture and education development, advocating policies that targeted youth empowerment and rural development.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.