📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Former Kebbi Senator Dumps PDP, Alleges APC Hijack of Party Structure

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a significant political development in Kebbi State, a former senator representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Muhammadu Bello, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing alleged infiltration and control of the party’s structure by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news gathered that the former senator made the announcement on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi during a press briefing attended by his supporters and political associates. Bello, who was elected to the National Assembly under the PDP platform, lamented the current state of the party, describing it as a mere shadow of its former self, weakened by internal manipulation and external interference.

Naija247news understands that the senator accused some influential figures within the PDP of aligning with APC elements to compromise the opposition’s capacity in the state. He emphasized that the party no longer serves the interest of the common people, adding that it has lost the ideological strength that once defined its leadership and political direction.

According to Naija247news, Senator Bello stated: “I have come to the painful conclusion that the PDP, as presently constituted in Kebbi State, is no longer the party I joined and served. It is now in the grip of individuals who are more loyal to the APC than to the vision of a true opposition.”

Naija247news reports that while the former senator did not disclose his next political move, his resignation is likely to stir conversations around the strength and unity of opposition politics in Kebbi, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections. Sources close to the former senator suggest he may align with a new political formation or possibly return to the APC, though no official declaration has been made.

Political analysts believe that Bello’s exit reflects growing discontent within opposition ranks in the North West, where the PDP has faced a series of internal crises and defections since losing national power in 2015. His departure may further deepen the PDP’s challenges in rebuilding a cohesive structure in the state.

Naija247news understands that Bello had previously served in the Senate with a focus on agriculture and education development, advocating policies that targeted youth empowerment and rural development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Deadly Double‑Tap Strike on Nasser Hospital Claims 15 Lives, Including Four Journalists
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Deadly Double‑Tap Strike on Nasser Hospital Claims 15 Lives, Including Four Journalists

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
On August 25, 2025, Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, one of the region’s largest medical facilities, was struck in a devastating "double‑tap" airstrike that claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured many others. Naija247news...

Tinubu Heads to Brazil for State Visit

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news President Bola Tinubu has embarked on a two-day state visit to Brazil, aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and strategic relations between Nigeria and Brazil. The visit, which began on August...

North Central Insists on Producing President in 2027

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news The North Central region of Nigeria is once again making waves in the country's political landscape, with a group insisting that the region must produce the next president in 2027....

PDP Govs Hit Back at ADC Over Zamfara Meeting Criticism

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has fired back at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over criticism of their recent meeting in Zamfara State. The ADC had accused the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Deadly Double‑Tap Strike on Nasser Hospital Claims 15 Lives, Including Four Journalists

Top Stories 0
On August 25, 2025, Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, one of the region’s largest medical facilities, was struck in a devastating "double‑tap" airstrike that claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured many others. Naija247news...

Tinubu Heads to Brazil for State Visit

Top Stories 0
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news President Bola Tinubu has embarked on a two-day state visit to Brazil, aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and strategic relations between Nigeria and Brazil. The visit, which began on August...

North Central Insists on Producing President in 2027

Politics & Governance 0
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news The North Central region of Nigeria is once again making waves in the country's political landscape, with a group insisting that the region must produce the next president in 2027....

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp