FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 19, 2024.

The capital raise, according to the company, is a key plank in its long-term strategy to strengthen its capital base and position the Group for regional and international expansion. Proceeds from the Offer will be injected into First City Monument Bank Limited, its flagship subsidiary.

In a regulatory disclosure, the Board of Directors emphasized that the Offer will be priced to balance market realities and shareholder value, tracking live market conditions while offering an appropriate discount. The final details will be released upon obtaining the necessary approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The Offer is being undertaken in furtherance of the Company’s strategy to strengthen its capital base in anticipation of its focused regional and international expansion plans. The proceeds of the Offer will be remitted as equity into First City Monument Bank Limited,” the Board stated.

This move underscores FCMB’s ambition to scale beyond Nigeria, leveraging new equity to bolster competitiveness and expand its footprint in emerging African and international markets.

Key Highlights:

• Type of Issue: Offer for Subscription

• Approval: Secured at the December 2024 EGM

• Objective: Strengthen capital base, fund expansion

• Beneficiary: First City Monument Bank Limited (subsidiary)

• Next Step: Awaiting SEC approval before full details are disclosed

Analysts say the fresh equity raise could also improve FCMB’s capital adequacy ratio, positioning the Group to compete effectively in Nigeria’s evolving banking sector and in new offshore markets.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.