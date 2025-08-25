📰 Naija247News Headlines
Banking & Finance

FCMB Group to Launch Equity Capital Raise to Fund Expansion Plans

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria — August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — FCMB Group Plc has announced plans to raise fresh capital through an Offer for Subscription, a move approved by its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 19, 2024.

The capital raise, according to the company, is a key plank in its long-term strategy to strengthen its capital base and position the Group for regional and international expansion. Proceeds from the Offer will be injected into First City Monument Bank Limited, its flagship subsidiary.

In a regulatory disclosure, the Board of Directors emphasized that the Offer will be priced to balance market realities and shareholder value, tracking live market conditions while offering an appropriate discount. The final details will be released upon obtaining the necessary approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The Offer is being undertaken in furtherance of the Company’s strategy to strengthen its capital base in anticipation of its focused regional and international expansion plans. The proceeds of the Offer will be remitted as equity into First City Monument Bank Limited,” the Board stated.

This move underscores FCMB’s ambition to scale beyond Nigeria, leveraging new equity to bolster competitiveness and expand its footprint in emerging African and international markets.

Key Highlights:
• Type of Issue: Offer for Subscription
• Approval: Secured at the December 2024 EGM
• Objective: Strengthen capital base, fund expansion
• Beneficiary: First City Monument Bank Limited (subsidiary)
• Next Step: Awaiting SEC approval before full details are disclosed

Analysts say the fresh equity raise could also improve FCMB’s capital adequacy ratio, positioning the Group to compete effectively in Nigeria’s evolving banking sector and in new offshore markets.










Seplat Energy Plc (NGX: SEPLAT) Outlook: Strong WI Production and Gas Upside Support BUY Rating
NNPC Declares Near-End to Pipeline Theft, Projects Nigeria’s Oil Output to Hit 2.5m bpd
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

