FCMB Asset Management and TLG Capital Fully Deploy Oversubscribed Private Debt Fund Series 1, Set to Launch Series 2

Lagos, Nigeria – August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) and TLG Capital have announced the full deployment of the oversubscribed FCMB–TLG Private Debt Fund Series 1, which successfully raised capital from 16 investors across five categories, including leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), fund managers, and other institutional investors.

The Series 1 raise, which was oversubscribed and fully deployed, provided financing to five resilient Nigerian mid-market companies across agriculture, healthcare, clean energy, and technology — sectors with strong economic and social multipliers.

Deployment Highlights

• Agriculture: Funding to one of Nigeria’s largest cocoa exporters to expand export capacity.

• Healthcare: Support for a leading producer of syringes, facemasks, and other consumables to boost local health security.

• Clean Energy: Working capital for a solar systems provider to extend access and cut diesel reliance.

• Technology: Debt financing to one of Africa’s fastest-growing tech firms formalising supply chains and improving SME access to inventory.

Investor and Market Response

The oversubscription signals strong confidence in private credit as a scalable, risk-managed source of capital for Nigeria’s productive economy. With Series 1 completed, FCMBAM and TLG Capital confirmed plans to launch Series 2, subject to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval.

Series 2 will continue to focus on senior secured financing for mid-sized businesses in essential sectors such as healthcare, education, transport and logistics, and clean energy, while maintaining disciplined underwriting, covenant protection, and measurable impact frameworks.

Leadership Comments

James Ilori, CEO of FCMB Asset Management, said:

“Providing alternative access to suitable capital for mid-sized companies in sectors that align with the UN SDGs, while delivering competitive risk-adjusted returns, is the Fund’s core objective. Series 1 delivered meaningfully on this mandate, supporting growth in Nigeria’s productive economy. We remain committed to launching Series 2 to continue driving inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Isha Doshi, Co-Founder of TLG Capital, added:

“We’re seeing stronger private credit opportunities in Nigeria now than at any point in the last 15 years. Series 1 has proven that this asset class is investable at scale. Our partnership with FCMBAM combines fiduciary strength and Africa private credit expertise, further supported by the UK Manufacturing Africa programme and McKinsey. Together, we are enabling Nigerian businesses to grow, create jobs, and deliver returns for institutional investors with Naira liabilities.”

Strategic Outlook

The FCMB–TLG Private Debt Fund represents a growing trend of alternative financing in Nigeria, as mid-market companies seek reliable sources of growth capital amid tightening traditional lending. With strong investor appetite and a robust pipeline, the Fund is positioned to play a pivotal role in financing Nigeria’s next phase of inclusive private sector-led growth.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.