“Every Life Matters”: Obi Condemns Katsina Killings, Calls for Urgent Security Action

Lagos, Nigeria — Former Anambra State Governor and presidential aspirant Peter Obi has expressed profound sorrow over the killing of more than 50 people in Katsina State, calling the tragedy a stark reminder of the nation’s deteriorating security situation.

In a statement posted on his X handle late Friday, August 22, Obi described the attack as a “horrendous act” that underscores the declining value of human life in Nigeria.

“This goes beyond an attack on innocent worshippers; it is another painful reminder of the worsening state of insecurity in our nation,” he said.

Obi lamented that Nigerian lives are increasingly being reduced to mere statistics and urged political leaders to prioritise the protection of citizens. “Nigerian lives must now have value to us as leaders. We cannot continue to treat these incidents as ordinary statistics. Behind every number is a father, a mother, a child — lives cut short with families shattered. The dignity of human life must be restored as a sacred priority in our country,” he added.

Warning that the nation would continue to experience needless loss unless the root causes of insecurity are addressed, Obi extended condolences to the families affected, the people and government of Katsina State, and all Nigerians living under fear of similar attacks.

“May we find the courage to rebuild a nation where the security of lives and property is not a privilege, but a right guaranteed to every citizen,” he concluded.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.