Deadly Double‑Tap Strike on Nasser Hospital Claims 15 Lives, Including Four Journalists

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

On August 25, 2025, Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, one of the region’s largest medical facilities, was struck in a devastating “double‑tap” airstrike that claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured many others. Naija247news gathered that among the deceased were four journalists, marking yet another grave blow to press freedom in the embattled enclave.

Naija247news understands that the attack occurred in two phases: the first missile hit the hospital’s fourth floor, and as rescue workers, medics, and journalists rushed in, a second strike followed shortly afterward, amplifying the death toll. This tactic, known as a “double‑tap,” is widely criticized for targeting first responders and media personnel.

According to Naija247news, the four journalists killed are Hussam al‑Masri, a Reuters cameraman; Mariam Abu Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press and other outlets; Mohammed Salama of Al Jazeera; and Moaz Abu Taha. Photographer Hatem Khaled, also a Reuters contractor, sustained injuries during the attack.

Naija247news reports that the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the strikes as “an open war against free media,” insisting that the attack aimed to terrorize journalists and silence them in their mission to bear witness.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and other human‑rights monitors have long warned that the Gaza war has become the deadliest conflict ever for media workers. According to CPJ data, nearly 192 journalists have lost their lives across Gaza since October 2023.

Naija247news gathered that Israel’s military and the Prime Minister’s Office declined immediate comment on the hospital strikes.

As international access to Gaza remains severely restricted, local reporters, freelancers, and contracted media workers continue to document the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, often at the cost of their lives. The deaths of these journalists underscore not only the escalating peril in Gaza but also the relentless erosion of press freedoms in conflict zones.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

