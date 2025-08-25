📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

Damagum Confirmed as PDP Chairman Until November

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum as its substantive National Chairman. The confirmation was made during the party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on August 25, 2025. Damagum, who has been serving as acting chairman for over a year, will lead the party into its National Elective Convention scheduled for November 15-16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A New Chapter for Damagum

Damagum’s confirmation marks a new chapter in his leadership role in the PDP. He took over as acting chairman in March 2023 after the suspension of former chairman Iyorchia Ayu. Since then, he has been working tirelessly to strengthen the party and prepare it for the upcoming elections. With his confirmation, Damagum is expected to continue his efforts to build a stronger and more united PDP.

The Road to November Convention

The National Elective Convention, which will hold on November 15-16, will determine the party’s leadership for the next four years. Damagum’s confirmation means he will oversee the convention, which will be a crucial event for the PDP. The convention will provide an opportunity for party members to elect new national officers and shape the party’s direction for the next four years.

A Vote of Confidence

The confirmation of Damagum as substantive National Chairman is a vote of confidence in his leadership abilities. It shows that the party has faith in his ability to lead the party and prepare it for the challenges ahead. With his confirmation, Damagum is expected to work closely with other party leaders to ensure the PDP emerges stronger and more united.

The confirmation of Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum as PDP’s substantive National Chairman marks a significant development in the party’s leadership. With his confirmation, Damagum is expected to lead the party into the National Elective Convention and work towards building a stronger and more united PDP. The convention will be a crucial event for the party, and Damagum’s leadership will play a key role in determining the party’s direction for the next four years.



Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

