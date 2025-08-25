📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

APC loses grip in Sokoto as hundreds defect to ADC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking turn of events, hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) members from the Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The mass defection is a significant blow to the APC in the state and a boost to the ADC, which has been gaining traction in the region.

A Vote of No Confidence

The defectors cited the APC government’s poor performance, particularly in addressing insecurity and economic hardship, as reasons for leaving the party. Senator Abubakar Gada, a key leader in the ADC coalition, welcomed the new members and noted that the people of Sokoto East and across the country are struggling with security threats that have impacted farming, jobs, and food supply, leading to poverty, unemployment, and hunger in their communities. The senator expressed confidence that the ADC would provide a better alternative for the people.

A Growing Trend

This is not the first time APC members have defected to other parties in Sokoto State. In March 2025, 18 members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The trend suggests that the APC is facing a crisis of confidence in the state, and the party’s leaders need to take urgent steps to address the concerns of its members.

A New Chapter

The defectors believe that the ADC offers a better alternative, with a mission to rescue the country from its current challenges. The party’s leaders have vowed to work tirelessly to address the country’s problems, including insecurity, poverty, and unemployment. As the ADC gains momentum in Sokoto State, it remains to be seen how the APC will respond to the challenge.

The mass defection of APC members to the ADC in Sokoto State is a significant development that highlights the growing discontent with the APC government. As the ADC gains traction in the region, the APC needs to take urgent steps to address the concerns of its members and restore confidence in the party. The people of Sokoto State deserve better governance, and it’s up to the parties to deliver.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Osun Residents Slam FG, APC Over LG Funds Seizure
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Osun Residents Slam FG, APC Over LG Funds Seizure

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news A recent survey has revealed that Osun residents are overwhelmingly blaming the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seizure of local government funds. The survey, conducted...

Salary Hike for Tinubu, Govs, Ministers: A Slap in the Face of Nigerians

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news The proposed salary increase for President Bola Tinubu, governors, and ministers has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the timing and rationale behind the move. The Nigeria Labour Congress...

FCMB Asset Management and TLG Capital Fully Deploy Oversubscribed Private Debt Fund Series 1, Set to Launch Series 2

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) and TLG Capital have announced the full deployment of the oversubscribed FCMB–TLG Private Debt Fund Series 1, which successfully raised capital from...

Presco Plc Approves N42bn Dividend, Ratifies MD Appointment, and Unveils N250bn Capital Raising Plan at 2025 AGM

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria — August 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Presco Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated palm oil producer, has ratified a series of major resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 19, 2025, at...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Osun Residents Slam FG, APC Over LG Funds Seizure

Politics & Governance 0
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news A recent survey has revealed that Osun residents are overwhelmingly blaming the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seizure of local government funds. The survey, conducted...

Salary Hike for Tinubu, Govs, Ministers: A Slap in the Face of Nigerians

Politics & Governance 0
25, August 2025/Naija 247 news The proposed salary increase for President Bola Tinubu, governors, and ministers has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the timing and rationale behind the move. The Nigeria Labour Congress...

FCMB Asset Management and TLG Capital Fully Deploy Oversubscribed Private Debt Fund Series 1, Set to Launch Series 2

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Nigeria – August 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) and TLG Capital have announced the full deployment of the oversubscribed FCMB–TLG Private Debt Fund Series 1, which successfully raised capital from...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp