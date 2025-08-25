APC loses grip in Sokoto as hundreds defect to ADC

25, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking turn of events, hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) members from the Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The mass defection is a significant blow to the APC in the state and a boost to the ADC, which has been gaining traction in the region.

A Vote of No Confidence

The defectors cited the APC government’s poor performance, particularly in addressing insecurity and economic hardship, as reasons for leaving the party. Senator Abubakar Gada, a key leader in the ADC coalition, welcomed the new members and noted that the people of Sokoto East and across the country are struggling with security threats that have impacted farming, jobs, and food supply, leading to poverty, unemployment, and hunger in their communities. The senator expressed confidence that the ADC would provide a better alternative for the people.

A Growing Trend

This is not the first time APC members have defected to other parties in Sokoto State. In March 2025, 18 members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The trend suggests that the APC is facing a crisis of confidence in the state, and the party’s leaders need to take urgent steps to address the concerns of its members.

A New Chapter

The defectors believe that the ADC offers a better alternative, with a mission to rescue the country from its current challenges. The party’s leaders have vowed to work tirelessly to address the country’s problems, including insecurity, poverty, and unemployment. As the ADC gains momentum in Sokoto State, it remains to be seen how the APC will respond to the challenge.

The mass defection of APC members to the ADC in Sokoto State is a significant development that highlights the growing discontent with the APC government. As the ADC gains traction in the region, the APC needs to take urgent steps to address the concerns of its members and restore confidence in the party. The people of Sokoto State deserve better governance, and it’s up to the parties to deliver.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.