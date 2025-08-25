Airtel Africa Plc Q1’25/26 Earnings: PAT Jumps to $156m, BUY Rating Maintained with Higher TP

Lagos, Nigeria – [Date] – Airtel Africa Plc (NGX: AIRTELAFRI) reported a strong rebound in Q1’25/26 earnings, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of $156.0 million, a significant improvement from $31.0 million in Q1’24/25.

The recovery was driven by:

1.Full-quarter impact of tariff adjustments in Nigeria,

2.Improving foreign exchange dynamics,

3 Resilient demand trends across the Francophone region, and

4.Sustained capital expenditure (CAPEX) enabling stronger data monetisation.

Following conversations with management, analysts have raised the stock’s 12-month target price (TP) to N3,906.75 (previously N3,635.78), while maintaining a BUY recommendation.

Nigeria Operations Lead the Rebound

The Nigerian unit posted 30.0% revenue growth to $333.0 million, supported by higher tariffs and rising data usage. This reflects both resilient mobile internet demand and accelerating smartphone adoption.

• Data revenue growth forecast: 36.0% YoY in FY’25/26 (vs. 32.0% previously; -26.1% in FY’24/25).

• Voice revenue growth: expected at 18.0% YoY (vs. -37.0% in FY’24/25), underscoring the ongoing structural shift toward data services.

⸻

Francophone & East Africa Outlook

• Francophone region: Revenue momentum continues, driven by a 12.45% YtD appreciation in the CFA Franc, better macroeconomic conditions, and customer quality upgrades. With smartphone penetration still below Africa’s average, growth headroom remains significant.

• East Africa: Expected to benefit from FX stability, steady subscriber growth, and rising data consumption.

Overall, Airtel Africa’s group revenue is now forecast to rise 16.6% YoY to $5.8 billion in FY’25/26 (vs. prior estimate of 15.6% and a decline of -0.5% in FY’24/25).

Margin Expansion and Cost Optimisation

EBITDA margin is projected at 48.6% in FY’25/26 (vs. 48.1% prior estimate; 46.0% in FY’24/25), supported by:

• Increased investment in renewable energy,

• Shift from off-grid to on-grid power sources,

• Cost savings from renegotiated tower leases.

Strategic Partnership with SpaceX

During the quarter, Airtel Africa announced a landmark partnership with SpaceX to deliver Starlink’s satellite-based high-speed internet across Africa.

Key benefits include:

1. Faster market rollout and broader coverage,

2. Improved network resilience and customer experience,

3. Cost efficiency vs. fibre in remote regions,

4. Enhanced connectivity for enterprises, schools, and healthcare facilities.

SpaceX has secured licences in 9 of Airtel Africa’s 14 markets, with approvals pending in the remaining five.

DuPont & Earnings Quality Analysis

• ROE Recovery: Expected to be driven by higher net profit margins, improved asset turnover, and reduced leverage.

• FX Impact: Net FX/derivative gain of $22m was recorded in Q1’25/26 vs. a $136m loss in Q1’24/25. Net finance costs dropped to $173m (vs. $261m prior).

• Earnings Quality: Set for improvement as tariff hikes, data monetisation, and smartphone penetration lift revenues.

• Cash Flow: Operating cash ratio strengthened to 1.56 in FY’24/25, projected at 1.28 in FY’25/26F, indicating strong cash-backed earnings.

Valuation & Recommendation

• 12-month TP: N3,906.75 (previous: N3,635.78).

• Upside Potential: 69.1% from current market price of N2,310.50.

• Valuation: Stock trades at forward EV/EBITDA of 3.9x, below MEA peer average of 5.5x, underscoring relative value.

• Rating: BUY maintained.

Analyst View: Airtel Africa is positioned for a sustained earnings rebound, supported by tariff adjustments, FX stability, expanding data usage, and strategic partnerships.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.