Yuletide Shock: Nigerian Airlines Fix Southeast, South-South Fares at ₦350,500 Amid Holiday Rush

Nigerians traveling home for the festive season will face record-breaking airfare costs as two of the nation’s largest carriers – Air Peace Airlines and United Nigeria Airlines – have set their yuletide one-way economy class tickets at ₦350,500 on major southeastern and south-southern routes.

The affected destinations include Owerri, Enugu, Anambra, Port Harcourt, and Asaba, with both outbound and return flights from Lagos and Abuja priced at the same steep rate. The new fares are already live on the airlines’ official booking platforms, triggering fresh concerns about affordability and access to air travel during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Breakdown of Airline Pricing

• Air Peace: ₦350,500 fare applies December 1, 2025 – January 30, 2026.

• United Nigeria Airlines: ₦350,500 fare applies December 11 – December 31, 2025. From January 1, 2026, fares on selected routes (Abuja–Asaba, Anambra, Port Harcourt, Owerri) drop to ₦150,000.

Other airlines have also hiked their prices:

• Ibom Air: Lagos–Uyo jumps to ₦190,800 (from ₦152,700).

• Arik Air: Lagos–Port Harcourt climbs to ₦191,997 (Dec. 10–28), before dropping to ₦140,617.

Regional Price Disparities

Notably, fares to northern destinations remain comparatively lower:

• Air Peace (Lagos–Kano): Average ₦106,900, though some days peak at ₦350,500.

• United Nigeria (Lagos–Kano): ₦220,499.

• Air Peace (Lagos–Yola): Rises to ₦350,500 on some days, up from the usual ₦240,200.

• United Nigeria (Lagos–Sokoto): Fixed at ₦250,000, up from ₦175,500.

Economic and Social Implications

The sharp increase underscores the perennial surge in yuletide travel demand, particularly on southeastern and south-southern routes, as millions of Nigerians return home for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Analysts note that airlines exploit the season’s limited supply of seats to maximize revenue, leaving passengers with little choice but to pay inflated fares.

Civil aviation observers warn that the spike could force many families onto congested road networks, raising safety concerns. For others, it highlights the broader structural imbalance in Nigeria’s aviation sector, where high operating costs, forex pressures, and fuel prices continue to be passed directly to consumers.

The Bigger Picture

While the northern routes see relatively cheaper fares, the South East remains disproportionately burdened, reviving longstanding debates about pricing fairness and regional equity in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.