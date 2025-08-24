Ukraine to Receive 3,350 U.S. Long-Range Missiles Amid Escalating War Pressure, Report Says

The United States has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Air-Launched Missiles (ERAMs) to Ukraine, in what military analysts describe as one of the largest single transfers of precision munitions since the conflict with Russia began.

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing senior U.S. officials, the missiles – which have a strike range of up to 280 miles (450 kilometers) – are expected to arrive in Ukraine within six weeks. However, Ukrainian forces will require Pentagon approval before deploying the weapons, a condition reflecting Washington’s attempt to balance military support with escalation risks.

The decision comes against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s evolving Ukraine policy. While Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s “blank check” approach to Kyiv, he warned earlier this week that Ukraine has “no chance of winning” unless it can hit targets inside Russia.

Ukraine’s battlefield reality remains dire: its forces have been steadily losing ground to advancing Russian troops throughout 2025 and face persistent manpower shortages.

In July, Trump clarified that any additional weapons deliveries to Ukraine must be financed by NATO’s European members, not American taxpayers. France and Germany – Kyiv’s key European backers – have since pushed for deeper military assistance as part of the post-war security guarantees promised to Ukraine.

Russia, meanwhile, insists that Western arms shipments are derailing peace negotiations and hardening the conflict. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly argued that sustained NATO support for Kyiv leaves little room for diplomatic compromise.

Strategic Implications

Military experts believe the ERAM deployment could reshape Ukraine’s strike capability, allowing Kyiv to target Russian command centers, logistics hubs, and infrastructure far behind the frontlines. But Washington’s conditional approval highlights U.S. caution in avoiding direct confrontation with Moscow.

For Europe, the decision underscores the growing pressure to bear financial and political responsibility for Ukraine’s defense. For Russia, the move reinforces its long-held narrative that the West is waging a proxy war on its borders.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.