UK Visa Approvals Drop 32% to 835,000: Nigerian Students, Health Workers Hit Hardest

Lagos, Nigeria — The number of visas issued by the United Kingdom for work, study, family reunion, and humanitarian purposes has dropped to its lowest in nearly four years, with Nigerians among the groups most affected by the tougher migration regime.

According to fresh Home Office data, a total of 834,977 entry visas were granted in the year ending June 2025 — a steep 32 percent drop from 1.23 million issued the previous year. The last time numbers were this low was in September 2021, when 802,415 visas were granted.

The sharpest cut came in work-related visas, which nearly halved, falling by 48 percent to 286,071, compared to 545,855 in the year before. Student visas, a category heavily patronised by Nigerians, also fell by 18 percent, dropping from 530,312 to 435,891. Family reunion visas slipped by 15 percent to 70,961.

For Nigerians, who in recent years have ranked among the top five recipients of UK study and health worker visas, the new figures confirm what many families have already felt: tougher restrictions are closing the door on opportunities once relied upon for education, employment, and resettlement.

The UK government’s policy changes, introduced under the previous Conservative administration, included bans on international students bringing dependants and the closure of the overseas care worker route. The result has been most evident in health and care worker visas, which collapsed by a staggering 77 percent, from 267,348 in 2024 to just 61,901 this year. For many Nigerian families, this has effectively shut off a once popular migration pathway.

The number of student dependants also recorded the sharpest proportional fall, plummeting 81 percent to 17,804, compared to 94,204 a year earlier. This has directly affected Nigerian students, who until last year accounted for the largest share of dependants accompanying foreign students to the UK.

Humanitarian pathways also contracted, with visas under the Ukraine schemes halved to 14,216, and approvals for Hong Kong British National Overseas status holders and EU settlement scheme applicants also falling sharply.

Migration analysts say the new restrictions are part of a broader effort by the Labour government under Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to curb what had been record levels of migration. Cooper confirmed that the government is committed to “bringing legal migration back under control,” citing stronger visa checks and higher skill thresholds as tools to further reduce numbers in the coming months.

For Nigerians, the implications are profound. While the UK remains a top destination for education and health professionals, the new policies mean fewer families will be able to relocate together, and more graduates may need to reconsider their plans. Analysts suggest that Canada, Australia, and even Gulf states could see a spike in Nigerian interest as alternatives to the UK.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.