U.S. Immigrant Population Declines for First Time in 50 Years Amid Trump’s Tougher Border Policies

• Pew Research Center reports 1.5m drop in six months of 2024

• White House celebrates “negative net immigration” as enforcement victory

By Naija247news – Washington, D.C. | August 23, 2025

For the first time in more than half a century, the immigrant population of the United States has recorded a sharp decline, falling by nearly 1.5 million people in the first half of 2024, according to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center.

Pew’s report, released Friday, shows that the number of foreign-born residents dropped from 53.3 million in January 2024 to 51.9 million by June 2024. The trend marks the first period of negative net immigration since the 1960s, driven by a combination of deportations, voluntary departures, and declining new arrivals.

Trump White House Claims Victory

The Trump administration quickly seized on the findings as vindication of its aggressive immigration stance. President Donald Trump, now in his second term, reposted the data on his Truth Social platform with the caption: “Promises Made. Promises Kept. Negative net immigration for the first time in 50 years.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem credited stricter border enforcement and stepped-up deportations.

“Seven months into his second term, the president has done what he said he’d do—re-establish law and order at our southern border and remove violent illegal immigrants from our nation,” Noem said, describing the shift as “essential for national peace and prosperity.”

Policy Shifts Across Administrations

While Trump has doubled down on enforcement since returning to office in January 2025, Pew noted that policy changes under President Joe Biden also contributed to the downturn.

In June 2024, Biden issued a proclamation limiting asylum claims during peak migrant surges at the U.S.-Mexico border, a move widely criticised by immigrant rights groups but seen by moderates as an attempt to stem record crossings.

Trump built on this foundation by signing an executive order on his first day back in office that formally declared an “invasion” at the southern border. The order barred migrants who crossed outside official ports of entry from applying for asylum or humanitarian protections, effectively hardening the asylum system.

The report highlights how successive administrations have reshaped the U.S. immigration framework, with a rare continuity between Biden’s restrictions and Trump’s escalations culminating in today’s decline.

The Broader Debate: Security vs. Workforce Needs

The drop in immigrant numbers comes at a politically charged moment. Immigration remains one of the most divisive issues in U.S. politics, with Trump allies framing the decline as a triumph of sovereignty, while critics warn of economic and humanitarian costs.

Economists note that industries such as agriculture, construction, and health care depend heavily on immigrant labour. A sustained contraction in the immigrant population could have long-term implications for the U.S. workforce and economic competitiveness, especially with an ageing native-born population.

Immigrant advocacy groups argue that celebrating negative net migration overlooks the reality of families separated, asylum-seekers blocked, and communities disrupted. “Behind these numbers are human beings who have fled poverty, war, and persecution,” one rights activist told Naija247news.

Why It Matters

The Pew data underscores a historic shift: for the first time in five decades, America is shrinking its immigrant base rather than expanding it.

While the Trump administration portrays this as proof of “restored order,” the longer-term test will be whether the U.S. can balance security priorities with labour needs, humanitarian obligations, and its global image as a destination for migrants.

As one analyst put it, “Immigration has been America’s demographic engine since the 1960s. Reversing that trend could change not just the labour market, but the very fabric of U.S. society.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.