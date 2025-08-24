📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Trump Administration to Deport Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda Amid Rights Concerns

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news — Washington, August 24, 2025

U.S. immigration authorities have announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda, a move his legal team calls an act of “vindictiveness” by the Trump administration. The decision follows Garcia’s refusal to accept deportation to Costa Rica in exchange for remaining jailed and pleading guilty to human smuggling charges.

Garcia, a Salvadoran national, has pleaded not guilty and asked the court to dismiss the case, claiming the proceedings aim to punish him for previously challenging his wrongful deportation from the U.S. to El Salvador in March 2025. He was mistakenly sent to El Salvador as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on migrants and asylum seekers but was returned to the U.S. in June 2025 after legal intervention.

A court filing revealed that after Garcia’s release from a Tennessee jail on Friday to await trial in Maryland, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed his lawyers that he must report to the Baltimore Field Office on Monday to face deportation to Uganda. His attorneys argue that this third-country deportation poses a severe threat to his safety and liberty.

The case has reignited debates over due process and human rights, with experts noting that forcing an individual to choose between a guilty plea or relocation to a potentially unsafe country undermines fundamental legal protections. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, described the situation as “infuriating for anyone who values due process,” highlighting risks posed by the administration’s broader deportation policies.

Garcia’s trial on human smuggling charges, linked to alleged transport of migrants from Central America, is scheduled for January 2027. Observers warn that the U.S. policy of deporting individuals to third countries with political instability could draw international criticism and human rights scrutiny.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigerian Air Force Kills 35 Armed Fighters Near Cameroon Border Amid Rising ISWAP, Boko Haram Attacks
Next article
Barcelona Come From Two Down to Beat Levante 3-2 in La Liga Thriller
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

From Tomato Paste to Rice Scoops: How ‘Derica’ Became a Household Measurement in Lagos Markets

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
In the crowded, colorful alleys of Lagos markets, a customer’s question can spark curiosity: “How much for a derica?” At Idi Alba market, a shopper points to an enamel bowl brimming with rice, and salesman...

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With 100 Goals for Four Clubs Despite Al Nassr Loss

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Hong Kong, August 24, 2025 Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, even as his Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr fell to...

Barcelona Come From Two Down to Beat Levante 3-2 in La Liga Thriller

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Barcelona, August 24, 2025 Defending La Liga champions Barcelona staged a dramatic comeback to defeat newly promoted Levante 3-2 on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute own-goal by Levante defender Unai Elgezabal. Levante stunned...

Nigerian Air Force Kills 35 Armed Fighters Near Cameroon Border Amid Rising ISWAP, Boko Haram Attacks

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Abuja, August 24, 2025 The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported killing at least 35 armed fighters in targeted air strikes near the country’s northeastern border with Cameroon. The operation on Saturday followed...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

From Tomato Paste to Rice Scoops: How ‘Derica’ Became a Household Measurement in Lagos Markets

Agriculture 0
In the crowded, colorful alleys of Lagos markets, a customer’s question can spark curiosity: “How much for a derica?” At Idi Alba market, a shopper points to an enamel bowl brimming with rice, and salesman...

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With 100 Goals for Four Clubs Despite Al Nassr Loss

FootBall 0
Naija247news — Hong Kong, August 24, 2025 Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, even as his Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr fell to...

Barcelona Come From Two Down to Beat Levante 3-2 in La Liga Thriller

FootBall 0
Naija247news — Barcelona, August 24, 2025 Defending La Liga champions Barcelona staged a dramatic comeback to defeat newly promoted Levante 3-2 on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute own-goal by Levante defender Unai Elgezabal. Levante stunned...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp