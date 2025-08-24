Trump Administration to Deport Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda Amid Rights Concerns

Naija247news — Washington, August 24, 2025

U.S. immigration authorities have announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda, a move his legal team calls an act of “vindictiveness” by the Trump administration. The decision follows Garcia’s refusal to accept deportation to Costa Rica in exchange for remaining jailed and pleading guilty to human smuggling charges.

Garcia, a Salvadoran national, has pleaded not guilty and asked the court to dismiss the case, claiming the proceedings aim to punish him for previously challenging his wrongful deportation from the U.S. to El Salvador in March 2025. He was mistakenly sent to El Salvador as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on migrants and asylum seekers but was returned to the U.S. in June 2025 after legal intervention.

A court filing revealed that after Garcia’s release from a Tennessee jail on Friday to await trial in Maryland, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed his lawyers that he must report to the Baltimore Field Office on Monday to face deportation to Uganda. His attorneys argue that this third-country deportation poses a severe threat to his safety and liberty.

The case has reignited debates over due process and human rights, with experts noting that forcing an individual to choose between a guilty plea or relocation to a potentially unsafe country undermines fundamental legal protections. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, described the situation as “infuriating for anyone who values due process,” highlighting risks posed by the administration’s broader deportation policies.

Garcia’s trial on human smuggling charges, linked to alleged transport of migrants from Central America, is scheduled for January 2027. Observers warn that the U.S. policy of deporting individuals to third countries with political instability could draw international criticism and human rights scrutiny.

