Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Troops Kill Dozens of Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters in Major Northeast Operations

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recorded major battlefield successes against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in multiple operations across Borno and Yobe States, military sources confirmed on Sunday.

According to frontline commanders, the coordinated offensives were part of sustained efforts to deny terrorist factions freedom of movement, recruitment, and territorial influence in the troubled North East.

On August 22, troops of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade foiled a night assault on their Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Kumshe, Borno State. The insurgents, who stormed the area in large numbers with heavy weapons, were repelled after fierce ground resistance supported by precision airstrikes from the Nigerian Air Force.

“Exploitation after the encounter revealed over 20 neutralised terrorists, with dismembered bodies hurriedly buried in shallow graves by fleeing fighters. Troops also recovered weapons and other battlefield materials,” a security source told Naija247news.

On the same day, troops from Sector 1 launched an offensive around Dipchari near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area, killing scores of terrorists after a prolonged firefight. Weapons recovered included a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher, two AK-47 rifles, magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.

The momentum continued on August 23, when Sector 2 troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) carried out a long-range clearance operation around Ndoksa near Buni Gari in Yobe State. Several terrorists were killed, with one AK-47 rifle and two motorcycles recovered.

Military analysts note that the latest operations further degrade the operational capacity of both Boko Haram and ISWAP factions, disrupt logistics routes, and reinforce the Nigerian Army’s dominance across critical corridors of Borno and Yobe.

The successes come amid renewed directives from the Defence Headquarters to intensify counter-insurgency operations ahead of the festive season, a period when terrorists often attempt to stage attacks on highways, rural communities, and security installations.

Security experts also stress that while kinetic operations have weakened insurgent strongholds, long-term stability in the region would depend on community resilience, intelligence sharing, and sustained humanitarian support for displaced populations.

For residents in affected towns, the intensified push by OPHK offers a fragile but growing hope that terrorist networks in the Lake Chad Basin may finally be on the back foot.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

