Reno Omokri Blasts “Entitled Mentality” of Broke Ex-Footballers and Entertainers

Lagos, Nigeria — August 24, 2025 — Social commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has sparked debate after berating Nigerian footballers, entertainers, and artists who, after enjoying fame and fortune in their prime, end up broke and attempt to shift blame to government and society.

In a strongly worded post on his X handle, Omokri described such a mindset as “mental laziness and a refusal to understand how the world works.”

“You Can’t Outsource Your Failures” — Omokri

Omokri argued that while it is regrettable when national icons grow old in poverty, the ultimate responsibility for their financial situation lies with them, not the public.

“Footballers can’t enjoy the proceeds of their success alone and then outsource their failure to society,” he wrote.

“Sportsmen, athletes, entertainers, and artists are not the responsibility of the government or society, except where they serve as civil servants, in which case they are entitled to pensions.”

He cited the case of Joe Lasisi, a retired professional boxer who also worked with the Nigerian Customs Service, earning full salaries and entitlements, while still enjoying private boxing income.

The Culture of Largesse in Nigeria

Omokri pointed out that Nigerian athletes and entertainers often benefit from government rewards, land gifts, and public donations after major victories, such as the Super Eagles’ World Cup appearances or continental triumphs.

Beyond such rewards, he noted, celebrities often earn fortunes through endorsements, performances, and sponsorships, yet rarely pay taxes in Nigeria.

“They do not share their private earnings with the government or public. In fact, many of them don’t even pay taxes here,” Omokri stated.

“To then grow old in poverty and blame society is both irresponsible and immature.”

Global Comparisons: It Happens Abroad Too

To illustrate his point, Omokri referenced Paul Gascoigne, the former England footballer who squandered a reported £20 million fortune and now struggles with depression and financial hardship. Similarly, he mentioned Trevor Sinclair, another former English international, who also went broke — yet without blaming the British government or taxpayers.

“Sportspeople and artists also go broke in Europe, America, Canada, and Australia. None of them blame the governments of those nations,” Omokri noted.

Financial Literacy and Retirement Planning

Analysts say Omokri’s intervention highlights a deeper structural issue: the lack of financial literacy and retirement planning among Nigerian athletes and celebrities. Unlike in countries where professional players often receive structured financial management advice, most Nigerian stars rely on friends, family, and informal advisers — leaving them vulnerable to mismanagement and extravagant spending.

The Nigerian entertainment and sports industries also lack institutional retirement systems, with no unionized pension structures for footballers or musicians. This gap leaves many at the mercy of their past choices when their careers fade.

Public Reaction: Divided Opinions

Omokri’s comments have drawn mixed reactions. Some Nigerians agree, arguing that personal responsibility must remain central. Others contend that given the enormous sacrifices athletes make while representing the nation, the government should establish structured welfare or pension schemes for retired icons.

One X user wrote:

“Omokri is right. Many of our footballers earned in dollars but lived flamboyantly. You can’t blame Nigeria for not planning your future.”

Another countered:

“When they brought glory to the country, government used them as political capital. It is only fair they are supported in retirement.”

A Larger Debate on Responsibility

Omokri’s remarks have reopened an ongoing national debate: Should Nigeria establish a sports and entertainment retirement fund, or should personal responsibility be the guiding principle?

For now, his blunt warning to entertainers and athletes resonates:

“You can’t enjoy your success alone and then want to outsource your failure to society.”

