Peter Obi Visits Late Peter Rufai’s Family, Urges Nation to Honour His Legacy

Naija247news reports that the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Nigerian football legend, Peter Rufai, in Lagos. Obi described Rufai as a national icon whose contribution to Nigeria’s football and global image remains indelible.

Naija247news gathered that Obi was received by members of the Rufai family and close associates during the visit, which was marked by emotional moments and recollections of the goalkeeper’s legendary career.

According to Naija247news, Obi said that Rufai’s patriotic service to the nation, particularly during his time with the Super Eagles, helped to place Nigeria on the world map of football. He noted that the former national team captain exemplified discipline, courage, and commitment to the country.

Naija247news understands that Obi emphasized the need for the Nigerian government and citizens alike to preserve the legacies of national heroes across different sectors, including sports.

“He gave everything he had to this nation. His sacrifice must not go in vain,” Obi stated during his visit. “We must ensure that people like Peter Rufai are never forgotten, not only by their families but by the nation they served so well.”

Naija247news reports that Obi also used the opportunity to call on Nigerian authorities to establish more sustainable policies aimed at supporting retired athletes and preserving their legacies through national archives, mentorship programmes, and memorial initiatives.

Naija247news gathered that Peter Rufai, popularly known as “Dodo Mayana,” died recently after a brief illness. He was one of Nigeria’s most celebrated goalkeepers, having represented the country in several international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the African Cup of Nations.

Naija247news understands that his death triggered widespread mourning across the sports community, with tributes pouring in from former teammates, sports administrators, and fans both in Nigeria and abroad.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.