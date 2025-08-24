📰 Naija247News Headlines
Geopolitics

Pentagon Restricts Ukraine from Striking Deep into Russia with U.S.-Made Missiles Amid Trump–Putin Peace Push

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news — Lagos, August 23, 2025

The Pentagon has reportedly restricted Ukraine from using U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory, a move widely seen as part of President Donald Trump’s strategy to recalibrate America’s role in the conflict and test Moscow’s willingness to negotiate.

According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials confirmed that since late spring, Washington has blocked Kyiv from firing Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) against targets inside Russia’s internationally recognized borders. At least one direct Ukrainian request to hit a Russian target was turned down, signaling a notable shift in America’s military engagement posture.

The policy comes as Trump intensifies efforts to push for a peace deal. Earlier this month, the U.S. president met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska—their first face-to-face encounter since 2019—before hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO chiefs, EU officials, and European leaders in Washington.

While Trump has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine “has no chance of winning” without the capacity to strike Russia directly, his administration has been cautious about escalation. Analysts note that the Pentagon’s decision reflects an uneasy balance: limiting Ukraine’s battlefield options while keeping diplomatic channels with Moscow open.

Trump has also criticized his predecessor’s “unconditional aid” to Kyiv, accusing Zelensky in February of “gambling with World War III.” By contrast, the Trump administration has emphasized that any new weapons deliveries must be underwritten by European NATO members rather than borne by Washington alone.

Moscow, for its part, has long argued that Western arms shipments amount to direct participation in the conflict. Russian officials have listed the cessation of foreign military aid as a key precondition for a lasting ceasefire—underscoring the fragile nature of current peace efforts.

For Europe, the Pentagon’s restraint raises new uncertainties. France and Germany have lobbied for stronger security guarantees for Kyiv, while Eastern European NATO members fear that Washington’s new posture could embolden Moscow on the battlefield.

With Ukraine struggling to replenish its forces amid steady Russian advances, the restriction on ATACMS use deepens the dilemma for Kyiv: accept limited U.S. backing in exchange for a potential peace framework, or press harder for European commitments to sustain its war effort.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

