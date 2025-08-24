📰 Naija247News Headlines
The Nation

Pat Utomi Backs Peter Obi's 'Sensible Mantra' of One-Term Presidency Proposal

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Renowned political economist and public affairs analyst, Professor Pat Utomi, has expressed his support for former presidential candidate Peter Obi’s proposal of running a one-term presidency if elected in future elections. Utomi described the idea as a “sensible mantra” capable of transforming Nigeria’s political landscape and restoring public trust in leadership.

Naija247news gathered that Obi had hinted at the one-term proposal as a commitment to selfless service and a strategy to focus solely on delivering impactful governance without the distractions of a second-term ambition.

According to Naija247news, Pat Utomi, while speaking in an interview with journalists in Lagos, said the proposal reflects maturity, vision, and a genuine desire to reset Nigeria’s governance structure. He noted that the culture of endless politicking and re-election campaigns has over the years impeded the focus required for effective national transformation.

Naija247news understands that Utomi believes a single-term presidency, especially from a leader with clear reformist intentions, would compel urgent action and instill accountability from day one. He emphasized that Nigeria is in dire need of leaders who prioritize nation-building over political survival.

Naija247news reports that Utomi has been a long-time advocate of political innovation and institutional reform. He stated that Obi’s proposal is not only bold but necessary, especially at a time when many Nigerians are disillusioned with the political elite and the perceived lack of performance in public office.

Utomi further argued that such a model could inspire future candidates to run on clear, measurable agendas, knowing that they have just one term to make a difference. Naija247news understands that he also called for a broader national conversation around restructuring leadership incentives and strengthening democratic accountability.

Naija247news gathered that public reactions to the one-term presidency idea have been mixed, with some praising its idealism, while others question its feasibility in a deeply entrenched political system.

Nonetheless, the alignment of a respected academic like Utomi with Obi’s proposal may lend greater credibility to the concept as momentum builds ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Utomi concluded by urging Nigerians to begin evaluating leaders not by how long they intend to stay in power, but by what they intend to accomplish while in it.

