One Year On, Family of 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Murdered by Neighbour in Enugu Cries Out for Justice

One year after the tragic and unsettling death of a 4-year-old girl in Enugu State, her grieving family continues to cry out for justice, alleging that their daughter was murdered by a neighbour. The unresolved case has sparked concern over delays in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, particularly in cases involving children.

Naija247news gathered that the child was reported missing from her residence in the early hours of the day she was last seen, only to be later discovered lifeless, with signs indicating foul play. The primary suspect, identified by the family as a neighbour, was reportedly apprehended but later released under circumstances that remain unclear.

According to Naija247news, the family has made repeated appeals to the Enugu State Police Command and other relevant authorities to revisit the investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. They maintain that vital evidence pointing to the suspect was either ignored or mishandled during the initial investigation.

Naija247news understands that the delay in prosecuting the case has not only compounded the family’s grief but also raised public concern about the protection of minors and the enforcement of child rights laws in the state. Human rights activists and child protection advocates have since joined the call for a transparent and thorough probe into the matter.

Naija247news reports that members of the community where the incident occurred have continued to express shock and frustration over the lack of closure. Many described the late girl as bright and cheerful, with her sudden death leaving a painful void.

The victim’s mother, speaking in tears, told Naija247news that the family has been left in emotional turmoil, lamenting that the silence from authorities feels like a second betrayal. “All we want is justice for our daughter. She deserves that at the very least,” she said.

Naija247news gathered that legal experts have urged the government to prioritize child-related cases and reform investigative procedures to avoid such delays. They stressed that swift justice not only offers closure to victims’ families but also deters potential offenders.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.